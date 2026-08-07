Whitney Stakes runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race

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If you want the best guide to the major races in North America this year, look no further than the Racing Post. Esteemed analyst and self-confessed US racing obsessive James Willoughby will be providing his expert runner-by-runner guides for a selection of the best Stateside races through 2026, exclusively on racecards at racingpost.com.

This week, James has tackled three Grade 1s on the Saratoga card: the Fourstardave Stakes (10.14 ), Saratoga Derby (10.52 ) and the feature Whitney Stakes (11.37 ).

Read on for James Willoughby's runner-by-runner analysis of the Whitney.

James Willoughby's view: Has improved into top-class colt as a 4yo, winning Grade 3 Razorback Handicap at Oaklawn (8.5f; by 4l) in February, Grade 1 Dubai World Cup at Meydan (1m2f) in March and Grade 1 Stephen Foster Handicap at Churchill Downs (1m1f; broke out of stalls beforehand, again made all and beat Baeza by just over a length); owns deep stamina and courage and deserves to be regarded as the division's leading male performer.

Star rating: ****

Magnitude 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Jose L Ortiz Tnr: Steven Asmussen

James Willoughby's view: Top-class filly, surely the best of her sex around two turns on dirt; deeply impressive in 13-length win over Bless The Broken in Grade 1 Ogden Phipps over C&D on latest start, still going strongly with field in trouble turning in, changing gears and soon a long way clear (outstanding time); much stiffer task against males but coming off a performance of rare standing.

Star rating: *****

Nitrogen 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: John R Velazquez Tnr: Mark Casse

James Willoughby's view: Career-best effort last August in trouble-affected Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup here (1m2f); well below that form in three of four starts since, except when winning Grade 3 Westchester Stakes at Aqueduct (1m) by 5¾l from Bishops Bay; very smart on his day but finds this type of rival tough.

Star rating: **

Antiquarian 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Manuel Franco Tnr: Todd Pletcher

James Willoughby's view: Hard-charging front-runner; got loose early in Grade 2 at Santa Anita in May (1m2f) and proceeded to register very smart effort in beating Malarchuk by 9½l; nowhere near that level in the face of even mild pressure up front and will not find this group accommodating.

Star rating: **

Forged Steel 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Micah J Husbands Tnr: Saffie A Joseph Jr

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James Willoughby's view: High-class form at best, winning four Grade 1s including 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita and 2025 Pegasus World Cup (1m1f) at Gulfstream Park; returned to form when winning Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap in April (by 2l from Sovereignty) but moderate fourth of five behind Magnitude last time; difficult to predict.

Star rating: ***

White Abarrio 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Irad Ortiz Jr Tnr: Saffie A Joseph Jr

James Willoughby's view: US Horse of the Year in 2025; won Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and three times at Saratoga afterwards, notably Grade 1 Belmont Stakes and Grade 1 Travers (by 10l); well below best this season, second to White Abarrio in Grade 2 at Oaklawn on reappearance, then really disappointing third to Magnitude in Grade 1 Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs, weakening tamely in the stretch; brilliant at best and goes really well here but optimism for return to form rests on news of encouraging workouts, rather than anything seen on track.

Star rating: ****

Sovereignty 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Junior Alvarado Tnr: William Mott

James Willoughby's view: Nowhere near this class yet; won allowance race at Churchill Downs in May before moderate third to Phileas Fogg in Grade 2 Suburban Stakes here (1m2f) last month.

Star rating: **

Tiztastic 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Tyler Gaffalione Tnr: Steven Asmussen

James Willoughby's view: Smart horse on his day who beat Magnitude by just over 2l in Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby (1m1f) last September; creditable efforts this year, around 1l second to same rival in Grade 1 Stephen Foster Handicap at Churchill Downs last time, running on; not far behind these on balance and could take a hand if the early pace is too strong.

Star rating: ****

Baeza 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Flavien Prat Tnr: William Mott

James Willoughby's Whitney Stakes verdict:

A tremendous race which could have a memorable outcome. Magnitude is entitled to be favourite, certainly over Sovereignty who has been bitterly disappointing this term, but NITROGEN is worth siding with to beat the boys. She was very impressive last time and recorded a time which makes her highly competitive with any male of the last decade, particularly in receipt of weight as here. It could be that she will find it tougher to impose herself on the contest as she does against her own sex but, strictly on the numbers, she deserves to be the pick. Baeza (second choice) is going to get a favourable trip at some point. The ability is there, if he does not continue to beat himself with slow starts.

Nitrogen 23:37 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: John R Velazquez Tnr: Mark Casse

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