Jack Kennedy and Eoin Staples poised in the jockeys' title races - but is there any hope for their closest challengers?

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Barring an extraordinary show from Darragh O'Keeffe or Michael Kenneally this week, it looks like the two jump jockeys' championships are tied up, with Jack Kennedy in pole position to clinch his second crown and Eoin Staples poised to lift the conditional title.

Kennedy landed his first title in the 2023-24 campaign, denying Paul Townend a sixth in a row with 123 winners, and sits on 101, six ahead of O'Keeffe, with Closutton's number one rider a further 12 behind in third.

A sixth leg fracture last season meant Kennedy missed much of the campaign, and his title defence went up in smoke, but he's benefited from a clean run this time around and has been riding out of his skin.

While O'Keeffe built up a healthy lead early on and was 18 ahead in October, it didn't take long for Kennedy to mow down that advantage. After guiding home 13 winners in October, he had 18 in November and enjoyed a magnificent December, bringing up 22 winners from 60 rides at a time when O'Keeffe's strike-rate began to suffer.

Jack Kennedy: enjoyed a fine run of form in December Credit: Patrick McCann

Another 14 winners in February, compared to O'Keeffe's two, meant it was always going to be a tall order for Henry de Bromhead's number one rider to stem the tide. However, he has seven winners to his name this month, which has given him a glimmer of hope.

"I thought when Jack caught up with me in January that was it," he said last week. "I was sure he'd leave me for toast. But I just managed to hang in there, and I'm delighted to be in with a small squeak heading into Punchestown. It's been an incredible season."

O'Keeffe, who replaced Rachael Blackmore as number one rider following her retirement, has excelled, and the regard in which he is held is illustrated by the fact he has ridden winners for 24 different trainers in Ireland this season.

Kennedy is also in high demand whenever not riding for Elliott and has landed winners for six other trainers this season, including one for Willie Mullins.

El Cairos presents a good opportunity to extend his lead among his four rides on the opening day, while O'Keeffe has some good chances of cutting back the deficit on Wednesday with Fruit De Mer and Nouvotic in particular. He has three rides on day one, with Full Of Life perhaps the most interesting.

Jack Kennedy: reunites with El Cairos on Tuesday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

While there is a difference of three between Staples and Kenneally in the conditional standings, they have both ridden 33 winners this season. However, three of Kenneally's winners came as an amateur before he turned professional in September, so they don't count towards his championship charge.

Staples, 22, has had a splendid breakout campaign, headlined by a Thyestes Chase success on board Now Is The Hour, while former electrician Kenneally is older than your typical conditional, but the 30-year-old's decision to turn professional has reaped huge dividends, most notably a big success at the Dublin Racing Festival on board Cousin Kate.

He moved to within two of Staples with a treble at Tramore nine days ago, but the leader hit back with a winner the following day. With only one scheduled ride on Wednesday, his challenge will likely peter out now, but we will be hearing a lot more about the pair in the future.

More Punchestown Intel and tipping:

'It’s hard to beat Willie anywhere, but it’s even harder at Punchestown' - title leader Elliott aware of looming Mullins threat

'I think Punchestown suits him better' - Barry Connell unconcerned by tactics as Marine Nationale tackles Willie Mullins quartet

'I'm quietly confident' - who fancies their chances of taking down the flamboyant Brown Advisory hero?

Tom Segal reckons a Cheltenham Festival flop can bounce back as he takes on two favourites on day one at Punchestown

'He has a bit of star quality about him' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 10-3 winner

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