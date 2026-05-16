'I've been able to bring him along to arrive on D-day at 100 per cent' - Kolokico in top shape for Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris

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France's biggest prize over jumps has brought together 14 contenders in what looks a wide-open Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, though the suspicion lurks that two British-born jockeys might hold the key.

James Reveley and Felix de Giles have both been crowned champion of their adopted country in their time, and while Reveley has landed three Grand Steeples, De Giles is still in search of a first.

The key piece of form looks like the Prix Murat, in which the five-year-old Kivala Du Berlais and De Giles got the better of Reveley and Kolokico by a length and a half, with daylight back to the rest.

Kolokico carries the colours of former Aintree chairman Lord Daresbury, who has owned the runner-up in the Grand Steeple-Chase three times in the last four years, including with the striking dark bay 12 months ago.

Kolokico and James Reveley will bid to upgrade last year's second place in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

"We deliberately decided to keep him fresh after the Murat and I think I've been able to bring him along to arrive on D-day at 100 per cent," said trainer Emmanuel Clayeux. "Like plenty of horses he's had little problems along the way but he seems really well to me."

Paris has been hit by an unseasonal deluge in the last week and Auteuil may ride closer to its November self than is often the case for mid-May, though Clayeux will not blaming defeat on the ground.

"The ground is often used as an excuse when a horse runs badly but I've always believed that when they are in good form, they'll go through anything."

Kivala Du Berlais is one of three chances for David Cottin, a serial runner-up in the Grand Steeple-Chase during a stellar riding career and now seeking a first win as a trainer.

Felix de Giles and Kivala Du Berlais after landing the Prix Alain du Breil Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Juntos Guanamos has any amount of ability but has shown on several occasions his dislike for the yawning Rail Ditch and Fence, while Karre D'As has plenty of ground to find from her fifth place in the Murat.

Kivala Du Berlais takes on the challenge of the Grand Steeple on just his second chase start, having been a Grade 1 winner over hurdles at this meeting last year.

Cottin said: "He was impressive when winning on debut over the chase track so we're giving it a try. He has plenty of racing experience, he's tough and he's become more mature.

"Everyone goes there to win and I just hope he has some luck in running and no traffic problems in a big field like this."

A third British jockey in the lineup is Charly Prichard, who will partner Bon Garcon, one of three runners for the training partnership of Arnaud Chaille-Chaille and Francois Pamart.

Gold Tweet and Clement Lefebvre in the thick of the action during the Cheltenham Gold Cup Credit: Adrian Dennis (Getty Images)

At nine years old Gold Tweet is entering the veteran stage of his career by French standards but he has looked better than ever this year, running a huge race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup until fading into seventh after the last, before backing that up when winning one of the key preps, the Prix Ingre, defeating another of the leading contenders in Toscana Du Berlais.

Should Gold Tweet triumph he will give rider Clement Lefebvre a third consecutive victory in the race, following Gran Diose for Louisa Carberry and the Francois Nicolle-trained Diamond Carl.

Read more:

'He has huge potential' - once-raced little brother of Arc winner set for Classic challenge and is the pick of top jockey

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