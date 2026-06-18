It's the Gosdens v O'Brien again as top prospects Water To Wine and Causeway square off in King Edward VII Stakes

It says a lot about the perceived quality of this season’s Derby that we have heard as much about Water To Wine as Christmas Day since Epsom.

The King Edward VII always seemed the right destination for Water To Wine. The tight-turning and undulating nature of Epsom, combined with the hustle-and-bustle of a big field, demands plenty of an inexperienced horse who only made his debut two months ago.

This late bloomer is considered the most exciting three-year-old colt in training outside of Ballydoyle. Just look at the way he powered clear of Alderman, who was second-fastest through the final furlong in the Derby when an eye-catching fifth, on his first run at Newbury.

It is unlikely Water To Wine beat much on his next start under a penalty at Kempton, but he stretched away for an 11-length win without being asked for maximum effort.

John and Thady Gosden: trainers of Water To Wine Credit: Edward Whitaker

Despite the abundant promise Water To Wine offers, he is 7lb off the lowest-rated King Edward VII winner over the past decade on Racing Post Ratings and must improve to deny a rival of serial winner Causeway ’s standing.

It was interesting to see Aidan O’Brien shuffle his pack this week, with Causeway stepping up in trip for this race while 1m4f winner Endorsement went the other way for the Hampton Court.

Causeway appeared to be doing his best impression of Paddington when landing the Madrid Handicap over 7f on his return before following up in first-time cheekpieces in the Tetrarch Stakes over a mile.

The Wootton Bassett colt hardly gave the impression he wanted further in the Gallinule on his first attempt at 1m2f last time, but the cheekpieces were left off and he appeared to be keeping something back.

By running him in the King Edward VII, his team evidently have few stamina doubts and the reapplied headgear should help.

Causeway is at least as exciting as Christmas Day and that makes this a match to savour.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Water To Wine out to challenge Ballydoyle's three-year-old dominance

Aidan O’Brien has had the field to himself in the three-year-old middle distance division with victories in the Derby and Prix du Jockey Club – plus the Prix de Diane.

A new player enters the pitch on Friday though, with Water To Wine out to throw down the gauntlet to Ballydoyle’s battalions in the latest high-profile clash between O’Brien and the Gosdens.

Two striking wins in a maiden and a novice are quite different from the Group 2 challenge facing Water To Wine in the King Edward VII Stakes. However, his reputation is already significant, and the Racing Post’s betting editor Keith Melrose asserted that “he could be better than any of those who ran in the Derby” in his Ultimate Royal Ascot preview night.

Water To Wine (left) defeats subsequent Derby fifth Alderman on his debut at Newbury in April Credit: Edward Whitaker

Epsom came off the agenda for Water To Wine after he missed the Chester Vase with a temperature, but Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of the three-year-old for owner-breeder George Strawbridge, is confident his horse is arriving at Royal Ascot in the best possible shape.

Gosden said: “He’s still relatively inexperienced and this is a big step up in class for him. He’s trained well since his last run and we’re confident the stiff mile and a half will suit him well.

“He couldn’t have done more than he has on his two starts. He won under a penalty last time and the form of his debut win is working out well enough. We can all see he’s a progressive colt and the fact it’s a small field is going to be helpful with his inexperience."

If Water To Wine is to compete against the likes of Constitution River and Christmas Day, he will need to overcome their stablemate Causeway in this race.

Causeway (right): won four of his five starts Credit: Patrick McCann

Unlike Water To Wine, Causeway has plenty of experience having run five times, winning on four occasions including at Listed and Group 3 level.

O’Brien said: “We've always thought a lot of him and we were very happy with him at the Curragh last time. We think he'll enjoy the step up to a mile and a half.”

While the Gosdens and O'Brien head into this race with the two leading contenders, there are others waiting in the wings should things not go to plan.

They include Venetian Prince , winner of the Italian Derby last time, and Ancient Egypt , a strong fancy for the Derby before the rain arrived at Epsom and sunk his chances.

Echo Of Stars and Golden Story complete the field, with the form of the latter's recent Listed win boosted on Wednesday when the second Del Maro was narrowly defeated in the Queen's Vase Stakes.

His trainer Karl Burke said: "He’s a lovely colt and very much a work in progress. When we step him up in trip I expect him to improve.

"He’s come out of the Goodwood run well and he stays well. I think he’ll handle the quicker ground, and it’s a little bit easier down the back and round Swinley Bottom and up the hill. I don’t see that as a major issue."

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