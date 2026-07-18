'It's sad for the race' - Amy Murphy laments small field as she takes on Joseph O'Brien with best Flat horse she's ever had in three-runner Papin

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Tokaido takes the next step on a road his connections hope will lead them to the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland in November when he faces only two rivals in the Group 2 Goffs Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday.

Trained in Chantilly by Amy Murphy, Tokaido made it three wins from four starts when winning over the Papin course and distance in the Group 3 Prix du Bois and takes on Joseph O'Brien-trained stablemates King Of Cloughan and Beibhinn as he bids to extend his winning run to four.

"We're looking forward to it," said Murphy, who is adamant Tokaido is the best Flat horse she has trained. "We've had the Papin in mind since he won his third start in the Prix La Fleche. I said after his Listed win he's the best we've trained. It's his sheer ability that sets him apart and he's 100 per cent special."

King Of Cloughan comes into the race off the back of a victory in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Beibhinn was a two-and-a-quarter-length third to Sun Goddess in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes on her previous start.

"King Of Cloughan is going to be a tough nut to crack, but we'll give it a good go," said Murphy. "You just hope it doesn't turn out too tactical. He's not a horse who wants to be making the pace – he has tons of speed and wants a good pace to aim at.

"Ever since he won his Listed race the Breeders' Cup [Juvenile Turf Sprint] has been his target for the end of the year and he'll go for the Harry's Half Million at York in between. They're his main two targets after the Papin."

King Of Cloughan: "going to be a tough nut to crack" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Why so few runners?

Murphy was at a loss to explain the dearth of runners in Sunday's race, but it comes after only three horses turned up for the Group 2 July Stakes – restricted to colts and geldings but run over the same trip as the Papin – at Newmarket's July meeting.

"There were 45 entered, so it's not through a lack of entries, and it makes no sense whatsoever to me," said Murphy. "It's sad for the sponsors and sad for the race. I watched it go from 45 to three at the forfeit stage and nearly supplemented another one."

The Group 2 Railway Stakes taking place 24 hours earlier must have some bearing on the Papin field. Both races are open to either sex and run over six furlongs, with around £7,000 more going to the winner in Ireland. Nevertheless, the two contests combined have mustered only ten runners.

"Look at the Royal Ascot [two-year-old] fields," said Murphy. "The horses are there, but maybe the races are coming too soon after Ascot and not every two-year-old has bounced back yet. They've got to have taken that well to be running a month later.

"It will be fast ground. It's been 35C here for the last three weeks, but they all turned up at Ascot when it was good to firm there."

When it comes to Group 2 juvenile contests over six furlongs, connections have the option of waiting for the Richmond Stakes for colts and geldings at Glorious Goodwood, worth £113,420 to the winner this year, or the Gimcrack (colts and geldings) or Lowther (fillies) at York's Ebor meeting next month. Both of those races offer £141,775 to the winner, compared to £58,983 at Chantilly.

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