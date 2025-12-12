It's out with the Old, in with the New at Cheltenham's December meeting but is there really much difference between the courses?

Racing moves away from the Old course and over to the New course for the December meeting, but is there really that much difference between them? Plenty of jockeys, trainers and analysts believe so and there are nuances, but to what extent does it affect results?

That is something hard to quantify, but I can’t think of many course specialists who acted on one but not the other. Lossiemouth is unbeaten in four starts at Cheltenham, with two wins on each track, while Bob Olinger is also 4-4 at Prestbury Park and has scored on both. Potters Charm and Peaky Boy are other multiple Cheltenham winners who have recorded victories on the New and Old courses.

Even Jonbon, who doesn’t like Cheltenham according to many, has Racing Post Ratings reading 151, 158, 164, 164, 164, 165 and 169 there, and his two highest figures were split across the two tracks, with the 165 coming on the New course and 169 achieved on the Old.

Maybe the key difference comes over hurdles. There are only two obstacles in the final seven furlongs on the New course and that helps sloppy jumpers like Jasmin De Vaux, who won the Albert Bartlett last season, but even he counts as one who has won on the Old course as well.

The Old course is sharper and more speed-favouring, while the New is more galloping and stamina-testing, but they essentially present the same test as left-handed, galloping, undulating and testing tracks with stiff fences.

If a horse likes one then they should take to the other.

