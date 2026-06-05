It's not all about Aidan O'Brien - can one of these leading players end Ballydoyle's Derby domination?

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Confidence is high that Item could be the colt to prevent Aidan O’Brien landing a fourth consecutive Derby after the victories of Auguste Rodin (2023), City Of Troy (2024) and Lambourn (2025).

Authoritative winner of the Dante Stakes at York, Item is the only unbeaten runner in the premier Classic, and promises to improve again for the step up to a mile and a half.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for Item’s owner, Juddmonte, is excited by the son of Frankel’s chance on the famous Surrey Downs.

He said. “Item came out of York in great form, and has trained well since. I hope the ground dries out as soft ground would be a bit of an unknown.

“His pedigree is inconclusive regarding the trip, but both Andrew [Balding] and Colin [Keane] believe the mile and a half will play to his strengths.”

Some pundits have argued that Item, a Group 2 winner, ought to be favourite instead of O’Brien’s Benvenuto Cellini – who had little to beat at odds of 2-9 in the Group 3 Chester Vase – based on a literal interpretation of the formbook.

Mahon said: “Item brings good, solid form into the Derby. Action, who he beat in the Dante, got close to Bow Echo, who was so impressive in the Guineas, at Newmarket [Royal Lodge] last autumn.

“I think the Dante form is very strong. Item won it easily on his first run of the season. We’re entitled to think there is plenty more to come.”

Vibes are good around Maltese

The vibes from the William Haggas yard since Maltese Cross landed the Lingfield Derby Trial have been getting increasingly strong.

His pedigree and style of racing indicate that a mile and a half will suit him well, and connections have always held the colt in high regard.

The son of Sea The Stars has got better with each of his four outings, and would be unbeaten but for the neck in which he went down to River Card first time out at Ascot last September.

Could he be the colt to give Haggas a second Derby triumph, 30 years after Shaamit memorably stormed home under Michael Hills?

Maltese Cross wins the Lingfield Derby Trial Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainer’s son Sam Haggas is cautiously optimistic. “It is great that Tom [Marquand] has gotten happier and happier with the horse as the year has gone on, and the horse keeps coming forward,” he said.

Maltese Cross showed good battling qualities and a touch of class to fend off Bay Of Brilliance at Lingfield, stamping himself as a first-rate Derby candidate in the process.

The pair pulled six and a half lengths clear of the third, Balzac, and many pundits rate the form highly.

“Maltese Cross has come through both his runs this year and thrown his own hat into the ring,” Sam Haggas said. "We're looking forward to it."

'I'm pretty confident he'll improve for the trip'

Charlie Johnston saddled 50-1 outsider Lazy Griff to finish an excellent second to Lambourn 12 months ago.

Now he returns to Epsom with a colt who might not be towards the very head of the market but whose odds of 16-1 indicate the trainer ought to be more optimistic than he was last year.

Ancient Egypt , winner of three of his four starts, including the Listed Newmarket Stakes first time out this season, enjoyed a sighter of the unique track when put through his paces at Epsom’s gallops morning last month.

Johnston said: “He’s in great order and I couldn’t be happier with him. He had a stern enough workout at Epsom and it left me in a position where all I’ve needed to do since then is tick him over.

“I’ve got no concern about the trip and I’d be pretty confident he’ll improve for it.”

Ancient Egypt is put through his paces at Epsom Credit: Megan Rose Photography

His racecourse workout was staged during the recent heatwave at a time when it seemed improbable the ground on Derby Day could be any worse than good.

However, recent heavy showers have meant ‘soft’ could well figure in the going description and Johnston is unsure whether that will compromise his chance.

“The ground is unknown for him,” Johnston said. “He’s only raced on quick ground up until now. He’s a good mover for a big horse and the soft ground adds in a variable that we just don’t know if he’ll like or hate.

“He’s going into the Derby rated 5lb lower than Lazy Griff and is going to need to improve ten to 14lb to be in the shake up. We’ll only find out on Saturday whether there’s enough improvement to come.”

From Bath and Redcar to Derby contender

You wouldn’t normally expect a Derby winner to have gained experience for the world’s most famous Flat race at Bath or Redcar, but both those tracks feature in the form of two of the leading contenders.

Second-favourite Item won a Bath novice last September, thrashing last Saturday’s Silver Bowl hero Blue Courvoisier by three and a half lengths.

Bay Of Brilliance, a general 12-1 shot, hammered Poker by eight and a half lengths at Redcar last October.

The New Bay colt produced a career best on his seasonal reappearance when going down by a neck to Maltese Cross in the Lingfield Derby Trial, and his trainer Ralph Beckett , who saddled 25-1 Westover to finish third to Desert Crown in the 2022 Derby, has been pleased with his subsequent progress.

“He did a nice bit of work on Tuesday morning on the grass, and we’re hopeful of a good run,” Beckett said.

“Considering he won over a mile and a quarter at two, you’d have to assume he’s a stout stayer and the rain they’ve had shouldn’t be a negative.

“He wasn’t beaten far by Maltese Cross at Lingfield and, with a run under his belt, you’d have to hope we’d be even closer again.”

Don't forget the other O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien is not the only member of his family dynasty represented as his son Joseph sends out James J Braddock in his bid to win the race as a trainer for the first time.

The Zarak colt, who is part-owned by ITV Racing pundit Kevin Blake, took a big stride forward to beat the re-opposing Pierre Bonnard in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown last month and his trainer expects him to relish the Epsom test.

Joseph O'Brien said: "He's coming in on the back of a trial win and has earned his spot. He'll have no problem with the ground and you'd imagine he should get the trip too.

"We always saw him as a middle-distance horse and he was good at the line at Leopardstown. This will be a different test of stamina but there's no reason to think he wouldn't be able to cope with it."

Read more:

Derby Day has become Aidan O'Brien Day - here's what the master trainer makes of his awesome Epsom team

2026 Derby pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender

Derby tips 2026: Racing Post experts predict the first three home in the big race at Epsom

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