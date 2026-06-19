'It's like children in school, the girls are always ahead of the boys' - Wesley Ward unleased a star on Friday, now who's his star pupil in the Norfolk?

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Wesley Ward marked his return to Royal Ascot with a brilliant winner in Bacio on Friday. Now he runs three in the Norfolk.

Ruiva ran admirably when third in Wednesday's Queen Mary but Ward has kept hold of three fillies to take on the colts here.

The pick of the three on paper, and also based on what has been seen in Newmarket in recent weeks, is the strapping Ez Tina , but she could be the worst drawn of the lot in stall three.

A daughter of the Ward-trained champion Golden Pal, Ez Tina was the only juvenile out of Ward’s party afforded access to the July course in Newmarket where she did not disappoint in a workout with an older stablemate.

Prior to shipping in, Ez Tina had made all to win a 5f maiden by four and three-quarter lengths on Tapeta at Woodbine last month.

Ward, who has won the Norfolk Stakes twice previously, most recently with the filly Shang Shang Shang in 2018, also fields Fanshell Beach and Through The Years .

He said: “I don’t mind running fillies against the colts as they get the weight break and it’s like children in school, the girls are always a little bit ahead of the boys. If you go to the two-year-old sales in America, the fastest works are often the fillies over the colts.”

He said of his team: “Ez Tina is drawn over on the fence but she’s a big filly with a high cruising speed, so when the speedsters have had enough she’ll keep that big steady pace going.

"Through The Years has done nothing wrong and she got beat on the line in her first start when the jockey was trying to give her an easy win but didn’t see the other horse coming. She then came back and broke the track record at Aqueduct.

“Fanshell Beach won a maiden on the dirt at Churchill Downs and is out of an Unusual Heat mare. Unusual Heat is an amazing stallion, as you could send a $500 mare to him and you would get a runner.”

Wesley Ward: “I don’t mind running fillies against the colts" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Carry The Flag and New Yorker

Carry The Flag is in good form and we were very happy with his run at the Curragh the last day. He's a fast colt and we don't think dropping back to five will be a disadvantage and New Yorker is in good form too so hopefully they can run well.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Flight Signal

He won his maiden nicely at Bath, and Hollie [Doyle] really liked him. He goes there in good form.

Clive Cox, trainer of Orthodox

I was very pleased with his run at Salisbury, and am very happy with the progress he's made since. He's an exciting individual, and I'm hoping he's ready to take this step up in class.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Persian Spring

He won nicely at York last month and didn't need to improve a great deal, running on well to get off the mark. He's still fairly unexposed compared to some of his rivals but I'm encouraged by his work and he heads into this race with a lot of potential.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Savage Mariner

We’ll find out the value of his Leicester second to Libertango in the Albany on Friday afternoon. If Libertango goes and wins the Albany we’ll be happy; if he gets well beaten we might be up against it.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Social Symbol

He won well at Ripon. He's obviously going to have to go to the next level to be competitive but he's come out of the race well. We don't know enough about them yet to know where he sits in the pecking order but this is a proper race so we're happy to chance our luck.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Sovereign Glory

He’s a lovely athletic horse who has had a couple of runs and should improve as the year goes on. He’s got a great draw [17] and should outrun his odds.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Star Prospect

He had an impressive debut at the Curragh and it was a messy race the last day at Naas which didn't suit. We think this race should suit and we're hoping for a good run.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Underdog

He seems to have come out of his debut win at Sandown in good shape. He’s drawn 21 of 21 so that may help him and I expect him to outrun his odds.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Where Love Lives

He's done nothing wrong in his first two runs, and this looks the next logical step. He goes there in great form, and we're hoping he continues to progress.

Pedigree analysis

It is unsurprising to see the usual sires at the top of the Norfolk Stakes market, think the likes of No Nay Never, Havana Grey and Mehmas to name but a few.

Mehmas has yet to sire a winner at the royal meeting, although he has gone close with the likes of Persian Force and Lusail, so could the Tally-Ho Stud finally right that wrong with Flight Signal?

The Archie Watson-trained colt looks at first glance to hold all the credentials. His trainer knows how to win at the meeting, he’s owned by Wathnan Racing and he impressed with a three-and-a-quarter-length debut success at Bath last month.

A £180,000 Goffs Breeze-Up Sale purchase, the Hunscote Stud-bred colt is out of 5f Listed winner Rebecca Rocks, an Exceed And Excel mare who pipped Glass Slippers to black type success at Ayr as a five-year-old.

Rebecca Rocks is out of a Listed-winning sprinter in Rebecca Rolfe, while the further family includes Lockinge Stakes winner Emperor Jones.

It goes without saying that the most obvious threat comes from the all-conquering Ballydoyle team in Carry The Flag. By the in-form sire No Nay Never, the colt’s form ties closely with Tuesday’s Coventry Stakes scorer Great Barrier Reef and Albany Stakes runner-up Sun Goddess.

The colt, a €250,000 Goffs Orby Book 1 purchase, defeated Sun Goddess in a Naas maiden before finishing second to Great Barrier Reef in the Marble Hill Stakes on his last start.

Kitty Trice

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