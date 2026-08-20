‘It’s got to be the best fillies’ race of the season’ – Tom Segal and Paul Kealy agree on a standout selection for this afternoon's star-studded Yorkshire Oaks

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The Yorkshire Oaks has attracted one of the strongest fields of fillies and mares seen this season, but Tom Segal and Paul Kealy believe King George winner Kalpana remains the one to beat.

Speaking on the Racing Post’s In The Know show, Segal said: “What a great fillies’ race this is. It’s got to be the best fillies’ race of the season so far.

“You’ve got your King George winner, last year’s winner, the Irish Oaks winner, the Oaks second and loads of others. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Kalpana will be making her first appearance at York, but Segal believes her proven ability on softer ground and the form of trainer Andrew Balding outweigh any concerns about the track.

He added: “Kalpana is the standout, clearly. Andrew Balding can do nothing wrong in Group 1s, she loves soft ground and she won’t mind the rain. I just think she might be too good.”

Kealy agreed, saying: “She handles everything, doesn’t she? Her form can differ slightly, but it never seems to bother her that much. She’s by far the most likely winner.”

However, Kealy identified Earth Shot as a potential each-way alternative after she encountered trouble in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

He said: “If I was going to have an each-way bet, I’d back Earth Shot. She’d beaten Johanna Walsh in the Ribblesdale and she was just in the wrong place all the way round at the Curragh.

“She picked up brilliantly when she got in the clear and there’s a chance she’ll find a bit more on easier ground. I’d give her a chance of being in the frame.”

Host Ross Brierley opposed both tipsters by remaining loyal to Legacy Link, whose previous experience at York could prove valuable.

He said: “I’m going to have to stick with Legacy Link. I was really impressed with her at York, she battled on well and hit the line really hard.

“She’s back at York, where she looked really strong. She’ll handle the conditions, she’ll handle the track and she’ll stay the trip. I just think she’s too big [a price].”

More insight from In The Know

Satellite Of Love is the obvious one. He looked good when winning under a penalty at Newbury last time and his pedigree suggests he wouldn’t mind softer ground

Segal believes the Clive Cox-trained Satellite Of Love holds leading claims in the Harry’s Half Million by Goffs (2.25 ), a race the trainer has won for the last three years.

I’ve had a saver on the favourite because I think he could be a Group horse. If the ground goes soft, he’s going to be a massive player and he could be way better than his mark of 102.

Kealy believes Centigrade holds strong claims in the mile handicap (3.00 ) after an easy victory at Southwell and highlighted his previous form on softer ground.

I’m definitely convinced she is way better than her mark. There’s hope on both sides of her pedigree that she’ll handle the ground

Kealy expects Mia Fantasia to reverse her previous form with Rising Tiger in the nursery (4.45 ), believing she can benefit from a clearer run and prove better than her current rating.

Andrew Balding has a great record at York and Oisin Murphy is on her. What’s not to like? She’ll do for me against the favourite.

Segal sides with Machadadorp in the fillies’ handicap (5.20), expecting her to bounce back after racing over an unsuitable distance last time.

Read more York Ebor Festival Raceday Intel:

Johanna Walsh is ready to surpass Diamond Necklace's level - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk will struggle to live with her in Yorkshire Oaks

A Group 1 winner running in a sales race - is Aidan O'Brien's star filly Sun Goddess unbeatable in Harry's Half Million?

'The trainer has loved her from the moment she came into the yard - she's a filly with a very bright future'

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