It's Brigadier Gerard day at Sandown - which horses on Thursday's undercard could go on to light up Royal Ascot?

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The Brigadier Gerard meeting has long been a launchpad for future Royal Ascot contenders – but which runners look ready to enhance their claims on Thursday with the royal meeting on the horizon?

National Stakes ( 5.42 )

By Harry Wilson

The National Stakes is often won by a smart juvenile and Rizeena used it as a stepping stone to Queen Mary success at Royal Ascot in 2013.

The recent roll of honour also includes the likes of Tiggy Wiggy, who was crowned champion two-year-old in 2014, Havana Grey, who has turned into a brilliant sire, and Group 1 winner Ebro River.

The last-named was trained by Hugo Palmer, who saddles Adaay Of Scarlett , a Mehmas colt who is unbeaten in two starts.

Adaay Of Scarlett: unbeaten in two starts Credit: Getty Images

Royal Ascot was mentioned in the aftermath of his debut win at Newmarket, and he has since shown his aptitude for the track, having beaten the Brocklesby one-two in a 5f conditions event at the Berkshire venue this month.

While the Norfolk could be a good spot for Adaay Of Scarlett, Kevin Philippart de Foy’s Napa matches the criteria needed to run in the Windsor Castle, which is now over 6f, at Royal Ascot.

Napa’s impressive Newmarket win came in a good time, and the form has been working out superbly, with the third, fifth and sixth all winning on their next outing. The manner of that victory suggested he would appreciate another furlong.

Another who may appreciate going up in trip is Where Love Lives , who won a Thirsk maiden in a good time with plenty in hand.

That was a fine early-season effort, and his trainer Kevin Ryan won the Windsor Castle with a similar type for the same owner in 2024.

Henry II Stakes ( 6.12 )

By Graeme Rodway

What to make of Sweet William? That is a question that has been running through my head for a long time because just when I think he’s reached his ceiling he keeps finding more.

The similarities between him and Trawlerman extend beyond being trained in the same yard. Trawlerman looked like he couldn’t better a Racing Post Rating of 120 for most of his career and then last year, at the age of seven, he suddenly took off and twice achieved 123.

Sweet William: keeps improving Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Now take a look at Sweet William, who consistently recorded RPRs between 115 to 118 in 2024 and 2025, but has taken his form to another level on his last two starts, like Trawlerman.

Sweet William registered a career-best RPR of 120 when chasing home Trawlerman in the Group 1 at Ascot on Champions Day last year, and has already reached 119 this season. That came when defeating Caballo De Mar in the Sagaro at Ascot, with eight lengths to the third.

Caballo De Mar made that form look every inch as good as that lofty rating when he landed a Group 1 at Longchamp last week, so could Sweet William step up again?

Lazy Griff (left) was beaten by Derby hero Lambourn in the Chester Vase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He will need to because he is still 1lb behind last year’s Derby runner-up Lazy Griff on RPRs, and the Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old is a fascinating runner up in trip.

However, Sweet William might only now be peaking aged seven and won’t need to find a lot more to cement his Gold Cup place for the Gosden yard which has won it in five of the last eight years.

Heron Stakes ( 6.42 )

By Sadie Iddenden

This mile Listed contest has a stellar list of graduates who have gone on to win at Group level and feature at Royal Ascot.

John and Thady Gosden have won the Heron Stakes three times in the past decade, with two of those winners going on to contest the St James’s Palace Stakes. Without Parole won the Royal Ascot contest in 2018, while King Of Comedy was beaten just a neck the following year.

Yazin: an impressive winner at Newmarket Credit: Getty Images

The stable saddles two runners this time, with Ryan Moore taking the ride on the progressive Yazin . The New Bay colt won a Newmarket novice under a penalty in October, with the form well advertised since, before comfortably making all on his seasonal return.

Wise Prince, who will be ridden by Robert Havlin, missed the break when last of eight in the Dante and has more to prove but does in trip and grade.

Talk Of New York: won 7f conditions stakes at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Charlie Appleby won this race last year with Godolphin’s Opera Ballo, who subsequently landed a Group 1 in Meydan, and Talk Of New York has long been on people’s radars since his scintillating debut at Kempton last October.

The son of Wootton Bassett was withdrawn from the 2,000 Guineas despite winning impressively at Newmarket last month, while his third-place finish in a Listed race at Meydan in February has worked out well. Title Role, who won that day, landed the German 2,000 Guineas on Monday, while runner-up Pacific Avenue was third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday.

A noteworthy outsider is Golden Knight for Ed Walker, who won this race in 2024 with subsequent Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam.

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