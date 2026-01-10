It’s been ten years since a favourite won the Lanzarote Hurdle – here are three outsiders to consider in Saturday's big handicap

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Saturday's Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton (3.17 ) has not been a race for punters in recent years, with the last successful favourite obliging ten years ago when Yala Enki scored at 11-4 for Venetia Williams.

That is not a statistic Dan Skelton will want to dwell on as he saddles A Pai De Nom, who is disputing favouritism with Lanesborough. Skelton is seeking a third successive victory in the race after West Balboa (12-1) in 2023 and Jay Jay Reilly (33-1) in 2024.

Boreham Bill and Ben Jones spring a 66-1 shock in the Lanzarote Hurdle in 2021 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Other notable shock winners include Big Time Dancer (16-1) in 2019, while Emma Lavelle landed the race with 66-1 chance Boreham Bill in 2021.

Since Yala Enki’s success, Impose Toi has been the only favourite to finish in the first three in 2024.

So who is most likely to spring a surprise this year?

Trained by Chris Gordon, Goodwin has shown marked improvement on his last two starts, landing a handicap hurdle at Plumpton before finishing runner-up to Whatsupwithyou at Ascot before Christmas.

He scored at Plumpton off a mark of 117 and has since risen to 125, but the booking of 7lb claimer Rian Corcoran means Goodwin is effectively running from just 1lb higher than for that success.

The trip and ground should hold no fears and he can take confidence from that Plumpton victory, which earned him a career-best Racing Post Rating of 126. The Gordon stable is in good form, having sent out 19 winners from their last 67 runners, a strike-rate of 28 per cent.

Goodwin 15:17 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Rian Corcoran (7lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

Paul Nicholls is represented by two runners, and the lesser-fancied Just A Rose could go well.

The seven-year-old has limited experience, but her form stands up. She beat Country Mile in a British point in December 2023, and horse has since gone on to record an RPR of 140 and was thought good enough to contest a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree last season. Just A Rose was bought for £175,000 after that victory and recorded a 26-length victory in a field of 12 in a maiden hurdle a year ago.

After being pulled up in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival she underwent wind surgery and shaped nicely when fifth in September on her first run for 273 days.

Just A Rose 15:17 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell Tnr: Paul Nicholls

The six-year-old proved a useful sort in France and is having just his second run for Harry Derham – and it could be a big one.

Just Ennemi: a pricey purchase for Derham Racing Credit: Jason Bax Just Ennemi’s form in France was impressive when trained by Dominique Bressou, landing two of his three starts, and he was bought for £320,000 from the David Maxwell dispersal sale in October.

He needed his first run after 445 days off the track when last of three at Haydock on his chase debut, but it's significant that Derham has returned him to hurdles. He shouldn't be underestimated, particularly since Derham is having a good season.

Just Ennemi 15:17 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Read these next:

Lanzarote market is focusing on the right horses - and this rapid improver makes the most appeal

'He's my best chance of the day' - Dan Skelton has sights set on a Lanzarote Hurdle hat-trick with A Pai De Nom

Harry Wilson fired in two 11-4 winners in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.