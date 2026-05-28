It's a Thursday evening to savour at Sandown - which big jockeys will be lining up on a sun-kissed Brigadier Gerard card?

We have taken a look at the jockeys with the best records at the Brigadier Gerard meeting since 2015 and assessed their leading chances on Thursday’s card .

Ballydoyle's number one has enjoyed far more success at Britain’s best evening meeting than any other jockey since 2015, with 11 wins, including five in the feature Brigadier Gerard, most recently with Bay Bridge in 2022. That was also the joint-highest rated winner on Racing Post Ratings (124), alongside Time Test in 2016, who was also ridden by Moore.

Ryan Moore last won the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in 2022 on Bay Bridge Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Moore has two rides, the first being Yazin in the Star Sports Heron Stakes (6.42 ) before he partners Arabian Light in the Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes (7.12 ).

Yazin won two of his three starts as a juvenile before returning with a success last month when justifying 4-7 favouritism in a three-runner conditions stakes at Southwell under Moore. He steps into Listed company this time and will have to prove himself if he is to take up an entry in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

Arabian Light returns to Britain having spent part of the winter in Dubai, where he had two starts at Meydan, winning a handicap before going down by a nose to Fort George in the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes.

Silvestre de Sousa: goes to Sandown for one ride Credit: Edward Whitaker

Silvestre de Sousa may have five fewer winners than Moore, but his six wins from 25 rides have yielded a £12.15 profit to a £1 level stake. Notably, he heads to Sandown for only one ride in the finale, the mile handicap for three-year-olds (8.20 ).

That ride comes aboard the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained The Joker , who has raced three times at Sandown from six career starts, finishing second once and third twice.

The Joker returns to a mile hoping the drop in trip does the trick and sees him get his head in front. De Sousa won this race in 2019 on the Andrew Balding-trained Fox Leicester.

Wathnan's retained rider has ridden three winners from 16 rides at the meeting since 2015, notably landing the Brigadier Gerard that year on Western Hymn for John Gosden. Doyle has two rides this evening in the Heron and Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

Western Hymn (nearside) won the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in 2015 under James Doyle Credit: Mark Cranham

The talented Gethin is his mount for the feature race, with the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old returning after posting a career-best performance on RPRs (117) when beating Devil’s Advocate on his reappearance at Kempton last month. However, that still leaves him 13lb shy of Ombudsman’s career-best figure of 130.

Doyle earlier teams up with Charlie Appleby in the Heron Stakes with Time To Turn , who has won three of his six starts and finished second in another two. His sole blip came when eighth of nine in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp. However, he bounced back when dropped in class to take the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes in October and makes his first start since then, although he must shoulder a 5lb penalty.

Oisin Murphy has six rides at Sandown on Thursday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Oisin Murphy joins Doyle on three wins, albeit from 22 rides, but he has a fuller book with mounts in six of the seven races, including the two Group 3s and two Listed contests.

Further will be hoping to step forward from his reappearance when fourth in the Yorkshire Cup in the Star Sports Henry II Stakes (6.12 ), although he faces a stern challenge against hot favourite Sweet William.

One of Murphy’s better chances could come in the Star Sports National Stakes (5.42 ) aboard the Hugo Palmer-trained Adaay Of Scarlett , who is unbeaten in two starts, while his other key rides include Andab in the Heron and Almeric in the Brigadier Gerard.

Buick is the third rider to have ridden three winners at the meeting since 2015, this time from 30 rides, and has the standout mount on the card on three-time Group 1 winner Ombudsman in the feature race.

Godolphin’s five-year-old returns after winning the Group 1 Dubai Turf in March as he gets his British turf campaign under way.

Buick other rides to note are on last year’s Derby runner-up Lazy Griff in the Henry II Stakes and Talk Of New York in the Heron Stakes.

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