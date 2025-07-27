It's a marathon not a sprint, so pace yourself at Galway's annual festival - four punting pointers for the week-long event

The Galway festival can be a demanding seven days for punters as the festival encompasses action on the Flat and over jumps. It is a meeting that has something for every racing fan and Conor Fennelly has four punting pointers to get you started for the Ballybrit extravaganza . . .

The course

Galway is just a hornet's nest when it comes to punting. In order to march up that precipitous hill to the line, you need a horse who stays well, but you also need acute tactical speed or matters can deteriorate fast.

There's nothing worse than watching the jockey on your selection flailing about trying to force his mount around the bends, and it usually means game over.

Galway: tactical speed is a plus for both codes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

If you're not travelling with the required gusto, particularly over seven furlongs and a mile, the winning connections will be having their picture taken in the enclosure by the time you're organised.

Similarly, on the jumps track, the final fence has to be negotiated not many strides after the penultimate one after a downhill run. Your selection needs to be gliding down to these two fences, and exerting minimal effort in jumping, to best equip them to blast up that hill.

Tactical speed a huge help

I always like to back a horse at Galway who has a proclivity to race enthusiastically. Often you'll find horses who are keen at other tracks settle far better this week, as the constant turning nature of the course keeps them entertained and their mind firmly on the job, while the pace is invariably hot as most want to be prominent.

Those types of horses naturally have plenty of tactical speed too, so they can really charge around the curves and crooks with plenty of verve. Horses who make riders earn their pay are ones to avoid. There's no time to warm to your task at Galway and lethargic horses can find it overwhelming very quickly.

Don't obsess over where you're drawn

You can end up in the poorhouse if you're preoccupied by the draw all week at Galway. Don't tie yourself in knots. If you fancy one and the price adequately compensates for a seemingly poor stall, don't hesitate.

The draw is not a deal breaker at Galway Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sirius, Kentucky Gal, Toll Stone, Lady O and Sigh No More all won from tricky berths last year, while Hurricane Ivor nearly landed the Ahonoora after starting in the car park. Also, runners from stalls 21, 22 and 23 finished in the first four of the Connacht Hotel Handicap a couple of years ago. The draw is a consideration, but don't be a slave to it.

It's a long week . . .

Don't be a broken man or woman by the Galway Plate on Wednesday. The festival really is a marathon and your fortunes can be volatile, given the track and the competition.

If your Tuesday nap is beaten in the fillies' maiden, don't be too hard on yourself. The likes of Tarnawa and Hydrangea were turned over in the race. At some stage, your selection will thunder into the lead before diving into quicksand once they meet the hill. Don't go full tilt and don't try to get out in the bumper on day one; there's plenty of time.

You can be spot on with your selection at Galway but still not get paid. Because it's chaos and that's why we love it.

