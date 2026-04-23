'It’s a Group 1 in all but name' - unbeaten Zeus Olympios takes on four top-level winners including Field Of Gold in stellar bet365 Mile

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Few would have anticipated odds-against quotes about Field Of Gold for any race ten months ago after his explosive victories in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace, yet the reputation he crafted in the first half of his three-year-old season needs rebuilding.

John and Thady Gosden's star began to falter after Royal Ascot and pace misjudgements from every jockey except Richard Kingscote in the Sussex Stakes allowed 150-1 Juddmonte winner Qirat a freebie. However, Rosallion was the best horse on the day and Field Of Gold finished lame.

Perhaps bringing Field Of Gold back for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on his final start at three was rushed as the spark was lacking, albeit track position at Ascot may have played a part. He was fifth from stall 14 while winner Cicero’s Gift beat the horse drawn next to him in stall two.

A bet365 Mile resembling a Group 1 is hardly the soft launch Field Of Gold’s team may have hoped for to commence his season.

It is also worth highlighting the only winners to emerge from his Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace triumphs are Comanche Brave and Windlord, who have each bagged modest races by comparison.

The opposition is fierce. Cicero’s Gift landed the QEII when last seen and is the rank outsider, while Dancing Gemini was an impressive winner of last year's running and is potent when fresh.

Zeus Olympios has arrived from leftfield as a top-class miler and his authoritative defeat of Opera Ballo in the Joel Stakes received two winter boosts. The runner-up achieved a 120 Racing Post Rating in a Meydan Group 2 and matched that figure when a smooth winner of the Jebel Hatta.

Those two are penalised at Sandown, yet Never So Brave is not despite winning the City of York in late August as penalties apply after August 31.

Never So Brave ran a similar race to Field Of Gold from a bad draw when seventh in the QEII and could reach his zenith as a miler.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Zeus Olympios aiming to join the elite

Karl Burke believes Zeus Olympios can develop into one of Europe’s leading milers this season.

Trainer and horse get an early opportunity to see how they rank among the elite at Sandown on Friday, when the four-year-old faces fierce opposition on his comeback in the Group 2 bet365 Mile.

Unbeaten in four starts last year, the final one of those being in the Group 2 Joel Stakes, Zeus Olympios not only has to carry a penalty for that victory but gives weight away to Group 1 winners Field Of Gold and Never So Brave.

Karl Burke: trainer of Zeus Olympios Credit: Getty Images

In his Racing Post Stable Tour, Burke highlighted the Lockinge Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes as the big targets for Zeus Olympios, with this contest selected as a stepping stone to those targets.

“He’s ready for his first run and his work building up to it has been very good,” said Burke. “It’s a Group 1 in all but name, and he’s a four-year-old who’s had only four runs and is giving away a penalty to Group 1 horses.

“It’s no easy task, but we have high hopes for him and we’re looking forward to getting him back on the racecourse.”

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Opera Ballo

We wanted to have a look at him over a mile again to see whether he remains over it or goes back up in trip. Carrying a penalty will make things tough and it’s a case of getting a run into him over this trip against a top-quality field to see where we stand. He goes into it in great shape and we hope this can give us a steer as to which of the top races we'll be aiming at for the rest of the season.

Dancing Gemini wins last year's Sandown Mile and is reported in good form for repeat bid Credit: Edward Whitaker

Roger Teal, trainer of Dancing Gemini

He’s in good form and we’re happy with him and his work. He’ll come on for the run, but I suspect that will be the case for all of them. It’s a hot race, but I’m not sure how it’s going to be run as there’s no obvious pace.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Never So Brave

It looks more of a Group 1 than a Group 2. I was quite impressed with the way he stayed on at the end in the QEII and, had things worked out better, he would have gone very close. I think he'll stay at a mile this year rather than seven furlongs. Andrew [Balding, trainer] seems very happy with him and this is a good starting place.

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