'It was a fairly easy decision not to go to Cheltenham' - intriguing JP McManus pair take aim at Leinster National

This is an intriguing running of the BAR 1 Betting Leinster National and two JP McManus-owned novices, Goraibhmaithagat and Uhavemeinstitches , are fascinating contenders stepping up in trip.

Goraibhmaithagat hasn't fully got the hang of things over fences in five starts yet but proved he was well treated off a mark of 125 when mowing down Magic McColgan at this track last month.

He prevailed despite scratchy jumping throughout and a particularly poor leap at the last put him on the backfoot before his stamina really kicked in. Off a 7lb higher mark, he should have more to give and going a gear slower over this trip could help him to negotiate fences better.

Mark Walsh has sided with him out of McManus's five representatives, but Simon Torrens retaining the ride on Uhavemeinstitches makes sense given he's ridden her on for five of her eight starts.

She has taken excellently to fences, landing a Wexford beginners' chase in October and finishing a cracking third to smart mares in The Big Westerner and Jade De Grugy at Limerick over 2m6½f.

She found two miles on the sharp side last time but still ran a fine race and it's interesting connections decided to swerve the Kim Muir in favour of this. The step up in distance should suit and she has a massive chance.

Gavin Cromwell, who landed this in 2024, saddles The Lovely Man , who will relish the conditions if it remains testing. He landed a handicap chase on soft ground at Navan before following up on bottomless ground at Gowran over hurdles.

He shaped well when finishing sixth in the Grand National trial at Punchestown last time. Despite being over a longer trip than this, it didn't develop into too much of a stamina test and those ridden patiently were at a disadvantage.

Kinturk Kalanisi has obvious claims as he was set to go very close in this last year before falling two out and ran a cracker in the Paddy Power Chase two starts ago. Bushmans Pass took the honours on that occasion and is just 3lb higher now. He had a decent run over a trip short of his best at Christmas and can go well again.

Of the rest, Built By Ballymore ran a good race at Punchestown last time, handles heavy ground and seems to be progressing over fences.

Going latest

Conditions are heavy at Naas following 17.4mm of rain heading into Friday. Raceday is forecast to be dry with highs of 11C, according to Met Eireann.

What they say

Tom Gibney, trainer of Kinturk Kalanisi

Hopefully he has a great chance. I do think he might have won had he stayed up in the race last year. He was going well when he came down, and I'd like to think he goes back there with a decent chance. It's sure to be a good race, but he's in good form and we're hoping for the best.

Colm Murphy, trainer of Goraibhmaithagat

All seems good with him and we're happy with him. He's been around Naas a few times and run well, so we're hoping for a nice run. His brother [Cadatharla] stayed well so you'd be hoping the extra distance won't inconvenience him and will be in his favour.

Oliver McKiernan, trainer of Bushmans Pass

He won this last year and we think he's in good form. His first run back at Limerick was good and he came out of it well. It was great to get a winner [Minella Boss at Gowran Park] and it was a long time coming, so we're hoping the horses are coming back to form. Bushmans Pass appears to be as well as him, so hopefully he can run well.

James Motherway, trainer of Uhavemeinstitches

It was a fairly easy decision not to go to Cheltenham. When we saw the weights, we decided to go here. You don't have the hassle of travelling across the pond and Simon Torrens is there to ride her. He knows her well. It was a no-brainer really and myself and Frank Berry [JP McManus's racing manager] thought it was the right race for her. It should be a good test of stamina but we've a nice racing weight and she's had a good prep. She's a novice up against hardened handicappers but hopefully she has a good chance.

