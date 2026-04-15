Can Charlie Appleby bolster his 2,000 Guineas squad with unbeaten Hidden Force in Craven?

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What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Avicenna

He's had very little racecourse experience so he needs a bit more practice. We were always going to target a trial and we've decided to start him in the Craven. He will hopefully handle Newmarket as he's quite well balanced. He should be suited by going a mile and while we've got very little racecourse evidence of what he can do, his form reads well. It's a trial and it will be used as such, to give us some guidance as to how ambitious we ought to be.

George Scott, trainer of Commander's Intent

He's progressed nicely over the winter. He's a big, strong horse and he's filled his frame. He's run well over the track and he should enjoy the ground and the trip. It looks a strong Craven so we'll see how we get on.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Hidden Force

This looks a strong renewal of the Craven and Hidden Force goes into it in good order. Both his wins have come on the all-weather, but he looks comfortable on the turf at home. Whoever wins here will probably find themselves towards the front of the market for the 2,000 Guineas, so we're looking forward to seeing how he shapes up against some decent opposition.

Ted Voute, racing manager to Prince Faisal, owner of Oxagon

He's developed through the winter and looks almost like a sprinter but Oisin [Murphy] thinks a mile would be his trip. He worked in some cheekpieces the other day, which really woke him up, and he runs in those. He's in all the versions of the Guineas and the French Derby, which is the race we all spoke about after the Dewhurst. He'll tell us more here.

Reporting by Scott Burton

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