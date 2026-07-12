Is there another Benvenuto Cellini, Lambourn or Anthony Van Dyck lurking at Killarney this week?

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The July festival at Killarney is fast becoming a nursery for top Flat horses, with three Derby winners in the past eight years emerging there – and even that is underselling it.

Anthony Van Dyck (2018) and Benvenuto Cellini (2025) used Monday's mile maiden (5.30 ) as a launch-pad to Derby glory at Epsom and the Curragh. Last month's Queen's Vase winner Limestone finished third in last year's contest, while Piz Badile won in 2021 before finishing second behind Westover in the Irish Derby a year later.

The two-year-old conditions race on Wednesday over the same distance was won last year by Coral-Eclipse runner-up A Boy Named Susie, 12 months after subsequent dual Derby hero Lambourn made a winning debut in it.

2025 Derby winner Lambourn another to have broken through at Killarney Credit: Edward Whitaker

He emulated Luxembourg, who three years earlier ran out an impressive winner before going on to have a glittering career featuring four Group 1s, including an Irish Champion Stakes and Coronation Cup.

History dictates that it pays to have your pencil and notepad at the ready for these contests at the County Kerry track, and there could be another Classic winner lurking.

The only horse with the benefit of experience in this year's six-runner field is Oklahoma for Aidan O'Brien, who sent out all three aforementioned Derby heroes. He is a brother to Hawk Mountain, a Group 1-winning juvenile who finished third in the Eclipse this month.

Being out of dual Group 1-winning mare Hydrangea, he looked the part on paper before his debut at the Curragh last month and shaped as if winning a maiden would be a formality in being beaten two and a quarter lengths by exciting stablemate Giant Sequoia.

Oklahoma was second behind the exciting Giant Sequoia on racecourse debut Credit: Patrick McCann

Stepping up to a mile should suit on pedigree, and it will take a well-above average debutant to beat him under Wayne Lordan.

O'Brien's other runner, Capability Brown , has 5lb claimer Jack Cleary on board. The son of Dubawi also has a phenomenal pedigree, being a half-brother to 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior.

Joseph O'Brien saddled subsequent Goffs Million winner Apples And Bananas to win this in 2024 and relies on two contenders both carrying the green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Zarak Pasha looks the first string, given Dylan Browne McMonagle is aboard. The Zarak colt, who cost 75,000gns at the breeze-ups, is out of a half-sister to Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami.

Declan McDonogh partners Green Dreamer , a Churchill colt and half-brother to three winners, most notably Spirit Of Saxony.

Ger Lyons unleashed two potentially smart maiden winners last week in the Juddmonte colours, namely Livenka and Maire Rua, and newcomer Francillon is from a typically prolific Juddmonte family.

His dam, Viadera, landed the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes at this festival for Lyons in 2019 and went on to become a Grade 1 winner in the US for Chad Brown.

City Of Dubai represents Paddy Twomey, who has saddled 17 winners from 47 runners at this track. The Mehmas colt cost €260,000 as a yearling and is a half-brother to Group 3 winner Bear Story.

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