Is there a champion sprinter in the Coral Charge? Or can this 40-1 shot Keith Melrose has spotted crash the party?

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The 5f division is necessarily chaotic, a game of small margins by its design. That the European crop are so closely matched only makes the races harder to parse.

At least that opens some gaps for punters, all the way down to wondering whether this Group 3 at Sandown might contain the year's champion 5f horse. We do not have to cast our minds back far to remember Live In The Dream starting his season by beating Dakota Gold and Copper Knight at Pontefract, and four months later winning the Nunthorpe.

Asfoora was among the best around last year, once you factor in her mares' allowance. She is still the likeliest of the ten in today's Coral Charge to be up there again, even though she has yet to catch alight this season.

You can excuse her first two runs easily enough, both were clear building blocks towards Royal Ascot. Yet she was still short of sparkling in the King Charles III so this seven-year-old has a little asterisk over her level at the moment.

The natural place to look for fresh challengers is among the three-year-olds although, given that two of the three (Gold Digger, Palmeira) have yet to break 90 on Racing Post Ratings, hopes mostly lie with Words Of Truth.

Asfoora: yet to catch alight this season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A Group 2 winner last season, he had a curtailed campaign in Dubai but came back to Britain with a solid run over this course and distance. Words Of Truth had plenty go his way that day, but was still clearly best so it is hard to mark him down. There may well be more to come from him, even if he is a surprising 5f horse on pedigree, by Lope De Vega out of an Australia mare.

The other good thing about sprinters is that you often get older horses with unfinished business. Two such qualifiers here, both at each-way prices, are Shagraan and Partisan Hero. The first is the easier to deal with. He has joined Clive Cox this season having been progressive for Mick Appleby. You can argue over whether that stable change is neutral, positive or negative (my order of preference), but if there is more improvement to come you imagine Cox can unlock it.

Partisan Hero has more to find, but that is compensated through price (40-1 at time of publication). He had a good winter in Bahrain and has improved in handicaps the last twice despite doing plenty wrong. A winning solo run up the stands' side at York was followed by tacking across to lead at stall 14 of 15 at Epsom. If there is an appreciable amount more to come, he could sneak into the frame at big prices.

Asfoora ready to roll as racing career nears its end

Henry Dwyer is confident Asfoora is "spot on" for Saturday's Coral Charge as the curtain begins to come down on the three-time Group 1 winner's racing career.

The Australian mare has been a staple in top-level sprints in Europe and her trainer believes she has at least one more win in her before she returns home to start a new career as a broodmare.

Asfoora, who stormed to success in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2024, was successful in the Nunthorpe at York and the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp last year, and Dwyer hopes she is back to her peak after three runs in Britain this season.

"We gave her two easy gallops the week after Ascot and she had a nice gallop on the grass on Tuesday," said Dwyer. "I think that work was as good as you'd see from her without the blinkers and showed that she wants to be there.

Henry Dwyer: says Asfoora is "spot on" for Sandown assignment Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"A straight track that gradually rises should suit her and Sandown looks a nice course for her. I was relatively confident going into Ascot, but maybe those two quiet runs going into it didn't give her enough fitness. With a hard run under her belt, I think she's spot on. All the signs are good."

Beyond Saturday, Asfoora is a likely starter in the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on July 31, according to Dwyer, while a repeat bid in next month's Nunthorpe could be the final run of her career.

He said: "There's a quarantine for shipment that starts the day after Goodwood, so if she wasn't to win at Sandown or Goodwood she'd probably go home and go to stud.

"If she were to win one or both of them, she can probably continue on to the Nunthorpe and put her breeding back a month. She's been terrific and has shown me sights I never thought I'd see. It'll be sad when it comes to an end but the challenge is to find the next one."

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Words Of Truth

He ticks a few boxes heading into this, having won over the course and distance on his last start. We are hoping that the ground isn’t too quick as he’s better suited to some give.

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Rumstar

He seems as in as good form at home as he was this time last year. Ascot was a bit of a disappointment, but perhaps he was drawn the wrong side. He's come out of Ascot fine and we're looking forward to running him. He has shown in the past he's a bit hit and miss. Some days you see a patch of evidence, other days you see him struggling a bit, but we're very much hoping we can win our trophy back.

Clive Cox, trainer of Shagraan

We're really pleased with Shagraan and he’s got a great draw. He's in good form and shown some solid form on the track.

Katie Scott, trainer of Luna A Inbhir Nis

She ran an amazing race at Carlisle and we were thrilled with her at Ayr. With how she ran in that position on the track from her draw, she ran a really strong race. She's been knocking on the door at this level.

Karl Burke, trainer of Leovanni

Leovanni didn't run very well in the Wokingham but she's fine and she certainly shows she's still got ability on her homework. She had a few niggles last season but she ran very well in the Listed race at Lingfield at the start of this season.

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