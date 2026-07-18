Is Rossa Ryan about to make a big jockeys' championship move as his two main rivals head to the Curragh?

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Rossa Ryan has the chance to make up ground in the jockeys' championship at Newbury on Saturday with title rivals Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane both riding at the Curragh. Ryan has six rides on the Berkshire card and here we assess each of his chances.

1.55 Newbury: BetVictor Steventon Stakes

Odds: 22-1

Ryan's first ride comes on Midak, who ran in last year's Derby for Francis Graffard.

He headed to Epsom off the back of three wins to start his career but could only finish tenth in the Classic behind Lambourn. He was gelded following that race and ran once more in the colours of the Aga Khan, finishing fourth in a Listed race at Chantilly.

He was then bought for €300,000 and sent into training with Ian Williams, but has been unable to fire in four starts for his new yard.

Three of those runs came in the Middle East, including when last of six in a Meydan Group 1 won by Opera Ballo. He then returned from a 112-day break with a fourth-place finish in the Listed Tapster Stakes at Goodwood last time out.

Midak 13:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ian Williams

2.25 Newbury: Pertemps Network Handicap

Odds: 5-1

Baileys Khelstar looks one of Ryan's strongest chances after winning his last two races over a similar trip.

Oisin Murphy was aboard for both victories, but Ryan will hope the progressive six-year-old can extend his winning streak as he takes over from his championship rival.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, he has been raised 3lb for his latest success and now races from a career-high mark.

Baileys Khelstar 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3.02 Newbury: Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes

Odds: 5-1

Song Of The Clyde is reunited with Ryan after they finished fourth in a Class 2 handicap at Newmarket three starts ago.

The Clive Cox-trained three-year-old has since landed a Listed race over today's course and distance, before perhaps finding Group 1 company too much when fading into seventh of 22 in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. He drops down to Group 3 level here and has been backed into 11-2 (from 10-1).

Ryan teamed up with Cox to win aboard Jann Ki Tukri at Ffos Las on Tuesday and will hope that winning partnership can continue.

Song Of The Clyde 15:02 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

3.37 Newbury: Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes

Odds: 100-1

Wait Geordie is one of the outsiders in this 25-runner contest and needs a major turnaround in form.

He made a winning debut at Bath before going off favourite for the Lily Agnes Stakes at Chester, but has could only finish third there and has disappointed since, finishing eighth of nine and last of seven on his two subsequent starts.

Wait Geordie 15:37 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Hugo Palmer

4.47 Newbury: Run For Your Money BetVictor EBF Novice Stakes

Odds: 14-1

The Ralph Beckett-trained Rapid Deployment finished last on debut under Ryan at Lingfield last month and has since been gelded.

The first two home, Final Objective and Mrair, both went on to contest the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, where they finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Rapid Deployment 16:47 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

5.20 Newbury: British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap

Odds: 13-2

Ryan may have his best chance of the day aboard New Vega, who makes her handicap debut for Simon and Ed Crisford after almost a year off the track.

She remains unexposed after just three starts as a juvenile, finishing second on debut before winning by more than four lengths at Doncaster. She was then fourth in a valuable race at Deauville when last seen in August, but has been easy to back ahead of her return, drifting from 11-4 out to 13-2.

New Vega 17:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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