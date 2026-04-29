Is Kopek Des Bordes the next chasing superstar from Closutton? We asked Davy Russell, Johnny Dineen and Tom Segal

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Despite being beaten in the Arkle, Paul Townend said Kopek Des Bordes felt like a “machine” during the race and he is already 5-2 favourite for next year’s Champion Chase despite the fact his only success over fences is a beginners’ chase success over Navan.

So, what is all the fuss about? Yes, he won the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival last year but he was still beaten by stablemate Kargese in the Arkle and opinions are divided as to whether he would have won had he not nodded on landing at the last.

Does Kopek Des Bordes deserve to have such a huge reputation? Why is he as short as 2-5 to win a Grade 1 at the Punchestown festival? Is he the next chasing superstar to emerge from Closutton?

We asked a pro punter, our top tipster and a multiple Grand National-winning jockey to see what they think of Kopek Des Bordes and whether he is the real deal.

Davy Russell

He’s a very good horse, an exceptional one, actually. But he does have his quirks. He needs to settle and jump a bit better than he did in the Arkle, but I feel the more experience he gets, the better he will be.

He’s obviously a little bit fragile and he did get beaten at this meeting last year but I don’t think he'll get beaten again this year. At the same time, he still has to prove plenty more to be rated up there with the top horses in the Champion Chase division. I’d like to see more evidence first.

Johnny Dineen

He's clearly a really smart horse but whether he's a superstar is very much open to question. I wouldn't be anointing him just yet.

His jumping can be hit and miss, the trademark keenness still exists judging by the ever-present hood, he is well capable of throwing in a stinker, and his sporadic racecourse appearances would lead you to believe he can be difficult to train.

Combine all that with a definite vulnerability on good ground and there are certainly enough grounds to suggest we aren't looking at next year's Champion Chase winner, not by any stretch of the imagination.

Tom Segal

There is definitely something of the night about Kopek Des Bordes. He doesn't settle properly, so wears a hood, he's a bit of a lummox with his jumping and he never looks that co-ordinated but, boy, can he run.

Kargese (left) and Kopek Des Bordes battle it out in the Arkle at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He had no right to run as well as he did in the Arkle given the early mistakes he made and the rhythm he got into, but he was surely going to win – on only his second chase start let's not forget – but for that final fence error. Il Etait Temps sets a very high standard in the 2m chase division but the only horse that has any chance of dethroning him next season is Kopek Des Bordes because his potential is through the roof.

He's not yet the next superstar chaser in Closutton and he has a huge stumbling block in his way in Il Etait Temps, but in terms of potential, he's the only one who can reach that level but he has some hurdles to overcome because there is something of the night about him and he does too many things wrong.

That said, the same could have been said about Il Etait Temps and look where he is now.

Read more Raceday Intel:

'We're taking on Teahupoo' - the bookies smell blood in the Thursday showpiece at Punchestown and Johnny Dineen agrees

'He lost little in defeat and will love conditions' - popular veteran Bob Olinger out to land another Grade 1

'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now