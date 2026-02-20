Is Grangeclare West the pick for Willie Mullins as he bids to land the Bobbyjo for the fourth year running?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

With most of these having one eye on the Grand National, the Grade 3 Bar 1 Betting Bobbyjo Chase is a trappy race to evaluate with plenty of high-class handicap form on offer but Grangeclare West , the pick from Willie Mullins' four runners from Paul Townend, is the logical place to start.

A Grade 1-winning novice chaser, he's run some huge races over the last 12 months, most notably when finishing second to Galopin Des Champs in last year's Irish Gold Cup and his third-place finish in the Grand National when he might have gone close to winning but for a mistake at the last.

Since then, his form has been largely solid and he ran a typically respectable race when fourth in the Savills, but he struggled when a tailed-off eighth in the Irish Gold Cup last time. That tame effort is a worry but he's the best of these when on top form.

Kerry National winner Spanish Harlem has really came of age in the last year having previously threatened to be disappointing. He was probably going to win the Thyestes, the same race Nick Rockett won en route to success in this race last year, but for unseating his rider at the last.

Captain Cody: won the Scottish Grand National for under Harry Cobden Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

That was clearly a huge effort, given it was just his second start of the campaign after a poor effort at Newbury. He acts on any ground and seems still to be improving, so is a huge player.

Scottish National winner Captain Cody was a very well-backed favourite in the Thyestes but fell early and has a bit to find with his rivals, but he should be monitored closely as he's a very interesting contender for Aintree. Last season's Brown Advisory winner Lecky Watson needs to improve markedly on his two efforts this campaign and would probably prefer better ground, while a 12lb penalty makes life very difficult.

Of Gordon Elliott's three contenders, Three Card Brag makes the most appeal. He's been in cracking form, finishing second to Spanish Harlem in the Kerry National when giving him 6lb before bolting up in a valuable handicap at Cheltenham in October.

He ran another fine race when second in the Coral Gold Cup and is a strong stayer who won't mind conditions. Stellar Story will find this easier than the Grade 1s he's been contesting of late and is another one who will adore the ground.

Three Card Brag: contender for Gordon Elliott Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Jordans might find the ground a bit too deep but is another one who could advertise his Aintree credentials well. Troytown winner Answer To Kayf still might have more to give over fences and isn't far off some of his rivals on ratings, bar Grangeclare West. He ran a bit enthusiastically in the Thyestes last time and can definitely figure if he settles better.

Ground conditions

Fairyhouse plans an 8.00 inspection on Saturday morning after a surprise downpour dumped 6mm of rain on the track on Friday afternoon.

Clerk of the course Brian Hamilton said on Friday: "The forecast was favourable this morning with the possibility of up to 9mm of rain prior to racing, but today's downpour was unexpected and we have now had 6mm of rain since 11am.

"With the current situation as it is, there will be a precautionary inspection tomorrow morning at 8am. The latest forecast from Met Eireann is for 6-7mm of rain prior to racing."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Grangeclare West, Spanish Harlem, Captain Cody and Lecky Watson

The conditions of the race suit Grangeclare West but he has a poor run to put behind him in the Irish Gold Cup and that was only 19 days ago which isn’t ideal, but this is an opportunity to get his final run in before the Randox Grand National. Spanish Harlem's task looks difficult, but he's in good form, and I prefer this race as a prep race for the National. I think his exertions in Gowran show the form he’s in but might take from his finishing position here as well. Captain Cody will like the trip. He probably hasn’t got the rating to win it but he comes here with a chance. The potential big negative is the ground as he probably likes spring ground. Lecky Watson ran poorly in the Irish Gold Cup last time and isn’t as well suited by the conditions of the race having to concede 12lb. I’d be hoping for a good run, but the extra two furlongs are the only benefit he has. I’d be pleasantly surprised if he won as he has a lot to do.

Terence O'Brien, trainer of Answer To Kayf

All is good with him but it turned out a lot hotter race than what I was hoping for to be honest. It looks very, very competitive and he has plenty to find on ratings with a couple of them and it'll be hard to turn it around with Spanish Harlem as he was well ahead of us in the Thyestes before unseating. We're more hopeful than confident. You wouldn't want a very hard race before Aintree, but the ground will suit and we'll take our chance.

