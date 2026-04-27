'I'm quietly confident' - who fancies their chances of taking down the flamboyant Brown Advisory hero?

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Bar an out-of-character blip at Sandown in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, Kitzbuhel has been flawless in his first season over fences.

He became the first horse this century to do the Kauto Star and Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase double with a flamboyant front-running display at last month’s Cheltenham Festival. It was a feat that not even the mighty Long Run could achieve.

Kitzbuhel is two from two at Punchestown and won his beginners’ chase here earlier in the season, so the track should hold no fears and beating better fancied stablemate Final Demand last time is the single best piece of form on offer. He’s the right favourite and should be hard to beat.

Kitzbuhel is not unbeatable, though. He got a Racing Post rating of 160 for his Brown Advisory victory and that is only 3lb higher than what Oscars Brother got for winning the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan in February. He has five and a half lengths to make up from last month's Cheltenham clash, but he was finishing with gusto that day.

Kitzbuhel and Harry Cobden jump the last en route to winning the Brown Advisory Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Unfortunately, JP McManus’s other declared runner – Lovely Hurling – is a non-runner. That is a shame because you get the impression we haven’t seen the best of him yet.

He’s a horse with a big future and what a novice chasing prospect he is next season, beginning the campaign with a mark of 151. He could develop into a big Brown Advisory contender in 2027.

Willie Mullins sprung a 22-1 surprise in this race last year when Champ Kiely did the business and it is not beyond the bounds of possibility that his perceived second or third string could oblige 12 months on either.

Predators Gold is very dangerous. He seemed to be travelling better than anything else when crashing out at the second-last in the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse last time and should appreciate this longer trip, while Kappa Jy Pyke was runner-up in that.

The winner of it was Fleur In The Park , who is bidding for back-to-back Grade 1s for Andy Slattery. However, the cat is out of the bag now.

We know he’s a top-class chaser and you certainly won’t be getting the 22-1 he went off at Fairyhouse. The big question is whether he will stay this longer trip – he was third in a Grade 1 novice hurdle over 3m at this meeting last year.

What they say

Andy Slattery, trainer of Fleur In The Park

He’s in great shape and has come out of Fairyhouse really well. He’ll love the ground and I think he’ll stay the trip, he’s bred to get it. This will tell us where we stand and whether or not we might have a Gold Cup horse for next year. We’re going to learn a lot more about him here.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Kappa Jy Pyke, Kitzbuhel and Predators Gold

Kitzbuhel is the one on his win in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham. He was very good there and if that performance hasn’t taken anything out of him, and he seems in good form, he’d look the one to beat. Predators Gold is not out of this. He looked like he’d be involved in the finish at Fairyhouse and definitely has a chance with a clear round. Kappa Jy Pyke ran well in that Grade 1 at Fairyhouse last time and I’m looking forward to trying him over three miles for the first time.

Patrick Mullins, rider of Predators Gold

Maybe the WillowWarm Gold Cup wasn't the strongest Grade 1, but it did look like he was going to win, although it was two out that he fell so you never know. That doesn't seem to have taken anything out of him and his work is good. Kitzbuhel sets the standard and will be difficult to beat but I'm quietly confident about Predators Gold and look forward to giving it a go on him.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Western Fold

He was still bang there when he came down at the second-last in the WillowWarm Gold Cup. He was just unlucky. He’s had a great season and hopefully he will run another solid race again.

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