'I’ll take a chance’ – Graeme Rodway is backing a 33-1 shot to spring a surprise in the Nunthorpe

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It's time for the Nunthorpe, the big race on Friday's card, and Graeme Rodway believes four-year-old Redorange can spring a surprise.

Speaking on the Racing Post’s In The Know show, Rodway said: “Bacio is a Group 1 horse. If it was lightning-quick ground, I’d be very interested in him.

“He might get away with it and I think he’ll go through it, but on different ground he would have been very hard to peg back.”

Rodway identified Rayevka as the one to beat after she was narrowly denied at Royal Ascot, but ultimately overlooked her in favour of a bigger-priced contender.

He said: “I think Rayevka will be the one to beat. She shows her best on soft ground and how she didn’t win at Ascot was incredible – she got nutted on the line.

“They all beat each other and that’s why I can’t back Rayevka. I’m going with Redorange.

“He’s quite a strong stayer at this distance and always finishes off his races well. He’s not going to be blasting off like Bacio and flailing in the final furlong, and at twenty-odd to one (currently 33-1 at the time of publication) I’ll take a chance.”

Rodway was unconcerned by the draw, adding: “I’ve seen too many times where one minute you want to be on one side and the next day it’s the other side.”

'Probably rather than definitely'

The panel were less impressed by the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup (2.25 ), with Ross Brierley describing the line-up as “a bit disappointing”.

Rodway believes market leader Caballo De Mar’s Gold Cup effort can be forgiven after he suffered from heat stress when attempting to press Trawlerman at a strong pace.

“He had a very tough time last time at Ascot,” he said. “It was a better run than it looks on paper and he’s very solid. A bit like Kalpana, he turns up and runs to a level.”

Rodway described Amiloc as the race’s “X-factor”, although he and Brierley agreed both Amiloc and Caballo De Mar were “probably rather than definitely”.

Rodway instead suggested Mount Atlas was worth considering after his victory over Tabletalk at York last month.

“Mount Atlas is worth a shot,” he said. “He’s a York horse and runs well at York.”

Robbie Wilders agreed, adding: “All it takes is for Caballo De Mar to underperform and Amiloc to go nuts, and Mount Atlas is bang there.”

More insight from In The Know

Hell Of A Spin comes out higher on RPRs than the favourite. We like Adrian Keatley and he has a good record of his runners outrunning big prices at York.

Wilders believes Hell Of A Spin could outrun his price in the Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00 ) after finishing third behind Nunthorpe runner Pershaada at Goodwood.

I like Say What You See, love a horse who never runs a bad race.

Ross Brierley sided with Say What You See in the Heritage handicap (4.10 )

Read more York Ebor Festival Raceday Intel:

Better than every Royal Ascot sprint winner - is Bacio the bet of the meeting in the Nunthorpe?

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'I would like to think Ian gave Andrew the confidence to take things on' - a summer of Group 1s and the son carrying his father's legacy forward

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