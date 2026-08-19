'I think they're the best two horses in the world' - Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders make their picks for a star-studded Juddmonte International

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Wednesday sees the first day of the York Ebor festival with the Juddmonte International (3.35 ) taking centre stage. The Racing Post's top tipsters have given their views and picks for the feature race.

Speaking on In The Know , the panel described this year's race as "incredibly difficult to predict", with Robbie Wilders looking towards the alternative markets rather than taking on the two leading contenders at the head of the betting.

The Juddmonte International promises to be a fascinating clash of the generations, with Ombudsman bringing some of the strongest form into the race after putting up one of the performances of the season in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Ascot.

The five-year-old also has York form, having won this race last year when demolishing Ballydoyle's three-year-old Delacroix, and connections opted to skip this year's Coral-Eclipse in order to have him primed for a repeat bid.

However, three-year-old Constitution River receives 7lb from Ombudsman and arrives with Aidan O'Brien's record in the race firmly in mind. O'Brien's last three winners of the Juddmonte International have all been three-year-olds.

Tom Segal believes Ombudsman sets the standard but has a feeling Constitution River can cause an upset.

Segal described the race as "incredibly difficult to predict", adding: "Ombudsman clearly has got the best form and likes York. What's not to like? But I just have a feeling Constitution River might beat him. He's just got the X-factor, the way he does it he just does it a bit different and he's got the swagger. I just think he might do it."

While Segal acknowledges the form of the Coral-Eclipse was not particularly strong, he is prepared to forgive that run given Constitution River's potential to keep improving.

"I know the form of the Eclipse wasn't up to much but he's a three-year-old getting better and I just love the way he quickened again when those from behind came to challenge."

Segal expects the race to be dominated by the two at the top of the market.

"I'll be surprised if the top two in the market don't dominate. I think they're the best two horses in the world."

Tom Segal is expecting the top two in the market to dominate but is backing Constitution River to come out on top. Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Wilders, meanwhile, says he has already put money down on the race but is looking away from the obvious options, with Hawk Mountain catching his eye in the alternative markets.

Hawk Mountain finished second to his stablemate in the Prix du Jockey Club before filling the same position behind him in the Coral-Eclipse.

Wilders feels the three-year-old has not been seen to best effect in those recent starts.

"I think Hawk Mountain is a very good horse. He's been running in races that are run to suit Constitution River but not himself. He's not been seen to best effect in his last two races. He's a forgotten horse this year, the problem is Ballydoyle have the power to use him however they want."

Wilders is therefore keen to keep Hawk Mountain onside away from the big two.

"Hawk Mountain is one I've had my eye on this season and I'm keen to have him on side in alternative markets. The 4-1 without the top two is very much on my radar."

More insight from In The Know

He's a different horse since he's been gelded and his mark has come down. His campaign has been geared around this and I think he's the right favourite.

Wilders thinks The Man is solid enough in the opening contest, the HKJC World Pool Handicap (1.50 ). He hasn't got sparkling recent form figures, but Wilders hopes he can start to show some of his previous potential.

He's the most exposed in the field but I think he's the one improving the fastest. He was totally different the last time at Ascot and I just love the way he did it.

Tom Segal doesn't think the Acomb Stakes (2.25 ) is a great race and fancies Alfred Wallace , who was last seen winning the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot.

Galiyan I'm clinging on to, he's still a baby compared to the rest. He's having the fifth race of his career and I think there's a big experience gap there compared to the market leaders which eventually will catch up.

Host Ross Brierley makes a strong case for Galiyan in the Great Voltigeur (3.00 ), who was second last time out in the Bahrain Trophy Stakes - Robbie Wilders can also see the case

I keep finding reasons why he'll win and the most important is that the ground will be a lot softer than he's been running on of late. I think there's more to come from him.

Segal believes Valedictory is one of those Gosden horses who will keep improving in the Stayers handicap (4.10 ) and thinks the step up to 2m will suit and the horse is his Nap.

Read more York Ebor Festival Raceday Intel:

Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at York

Ebor festival to start on good ground after small showers overnight and 'huge uncertainty in the forecast'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.