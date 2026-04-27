'I think Punchestown suits him better' - Barry Connell unconcerned by tactics as Marine Nationale tackles Willie Mullins quartet

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It's been a frustrating campaign for last season's dual Champion Chase winner Marine Nationale but Barry Connell is hoping that his stable star can end it with a bang as he bids to retain his Punchestown crown.

The nine-year-old made a hugely encouraging return at Leopardstown at Christmas when getting within half a length of Solness despite what might have been a race-ending error at the second fence. A well-beaten second behind Majborough at the Dublin Racing Festival on unsuitably testing ground, Marine National was unable to defend his Cheltenham title after an untimely setback.

He returns in the William Hill Champion Chase which he won decisively 12 months ago. But this year's race is a deeper test.

Willie Mullins saddles all four opponents, led by ten-length Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Il Etait Temps , who has a high-class supporting cast in the mercurial Majborough, dual Champion Chase winner Energumene and Blood Destiny .

Il Etait Temps: won the Champion Chase at Cheltenham Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

When asked about how tactics could play out against the Mullins battalion, Connell said: "Marine Nationale is very simple to ride. We've stuck a pair of cheekpieces on him just to sharpen him up at the start. If you go back to when he won the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, he jumped off alongside Jonbon, who plenty were saying lost his race at the start.

"At the DRF [Dublin Racing Festival], he was looking up into the stands, so it's just to sharpen him up at the start. Outside of that, he's a very simple horse to ride. He just does what he has to do, but he has loads of gears.

"He waits until the jockey asks him and then goes through those gears. He has tactical speed so with five runners and a big, galloping track, there won't be any issue and the best horse will win at the end of the day.

"When you watch him in his bits of work at home, you'd sometimes wonder how he's going, but he's only just waiting on the rider to give him a squeeze. We had an away day with him and William Munny on the Wednesday after the Fairyhouse festival at the track and we were happy. They both went well and he's not a hard horse to get fit."

Barry Connell and Marine Nationale Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Marine Nationale is five from five when visiting Cheltenham or Punchestown and Connell believes the undulating nature of both tracks bring out his best.

The trainer said: "He's going there as the defending champion and going fresh won't be any harm to him. I actually think undulating tracks such as Cheltenham and Punchestown suit him better than a flat track like Leopardstown.

"It's a very competitive race and that's what you want to see at Punchestown. We haven't had the bounce of the ball this year between landing on the top of the second fence at Christmas, the ground being too testing at the DRF and then getting knocked out of Cheltenham due to something simple.

"We're hoping we can end the season on a good note and we have runners in three Grade 1s, so I'm looking forward to them all."

Reliable Il Etait Temps or unreliable Majborough?

Majborough was expected to win the Champion Chase at Cheltenham and was sent off the 5-6 favourite, but an error-strewn round saw his challenge fade away and it was stablemate Il Etait Temps who was able to pick up the pieces for his sixth win in his last seven starts.

His reliability is at odds with Majborough, a brilliant chaser at his best but one who has been a beaten favourite in four of his last six outings.

Willie Mullins accepts he could have Il Etait Temps' number at his very best, and said: "Il Etait Temps looks the one to beat on his run at Cheltenham. He was very good that day under a very good Paul Townend ride in the Champion Chase. If he’s in the same form, and we’re very pleased with him, he’ll take all the beating.

"Majborough's the one who could be a big danger to Il Etait Temps if he gets his act together. He made too many mistakes at Cheltenham last time but the year before he did likewise in the Arkle and bounced back to win at Punchestown. He’s very good on his day."

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