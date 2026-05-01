'I think he's sitting on a really big performance' - ITV Racing's Jason Weaver joins our punting panel on Guineas weekend

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It’s 2,000 Guineas ( 3.35 ) day at Newmarket. Who wins the big one?

Phill Anderson, tipster I can see Distant Storm improving plenty for an extra furlong and he receives a notable vote of confidence for William Buick over stablemate King’s Trail. A strong pace could be the key to him reversing Dewhurst form with Gstaad and there should be plenty of pace on in the Guineas, particularly from the low draws.

James Knight, Coral I think this looks open and I'm really not sure about Gstaad as the favourite. He hails from a yard that hasn't won the race since 2019 and it's also very odd that they were telling everyone that Albert Einstein was the next coming a few weeks ago. I'm not saying he'll win the race, but I'll be backing Padraig Dawn to run well as he looks a rapid improver and was a big eyecatcher at Newcastle last time out. I could see him running into the top four at a massive price.

Maddy Playle, reporter It's a tricky race. Distant Storm appeals most, but I'm happy to take a chance on Thesecretadversary , who arguably should be shorter than 25-1. He ran well in some decent contests as a juvenile while shaping as if he could improve, he has the benefit of fitness having landed the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes in style on his return and should be suited by the step back up to a mile.

Distant Storm: expected to build on his juvenile form in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kitty Trice, bloodstock journalist I think Distant Storm has an excellent chance. The son of a previous winner in Night Of Thunder and the grandson of another in George Washington looks tailor-made for the contest with good performances at the track when landing the Tattersalls Stakes and when finishing third in the Dewhurst. Godolphin and Charlie Appleby have won three of the last four runnings and I can't see why Distant Storm cannot add to those achievements.

Jason Weaver, ITV Racing pundit I'm going with Avicenna each-way. It was a similar story when Roger Varian won the 1,000 Guineas with Elmalka two years ago. She got beat in her trial and then she came out and ran a career-best in the Guineas, and I think he's sitting on a really big performance. The more I watch the Craven back, and the way he quickened down into the Dip, I think that little bit of experience is going to help him so much. I see him taking a step forward.

What’s your view on the Palace House Stakes ( 2.55 )?

Anderson A few near the front of the market could need the run, particularly Asfoora, who has bigger targets ahead. Beckford’s Folly could be one to improve past a fair few of these. He has a run under his belt after a respectable three-length eighth in the Abernant and given that he still looked raw when landing the Cornwallis Stakes last season, there could be a lot more to come.

Playle Asfoora is the standout performer and may have had the benefit of a British preparation this campaign, but she will surely be primed for bigger targets in the summer. There is plenty of pace in the race and it may pay to side with a fit horse who can pick up the pieces – the 25-1 shot Miss Attitude falls into that category after two luckless runs and comes from a yard in excellent form.

Knight This looks really open and there are probably ten with a good chance. If forced to pick one, I'd go for Shagraan – he never stopped improving last season and I don't think it would take much further improvement for his excellent new yard to land this.

Asfoora: last year's champion sprinter heads the market for the Palace House Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trice Asfoora looks the standout on all known form and I think she should take this contest if primed and ready to go. Rumstar has good course and distance form to his name, but the Australian mare is a cut above her rivals at her best.

Weaver It's got to be Asfoora. All of her form has been on flat galloping tracks really but because she's been based at Newmarket through the winter and spring, surely she's been down the Watered Gallop, which is a spitting image of the racecourse itself. I'm hoping the reason she's running here is that she's shown she handles the undulations. If she does, she's the class act.

Who else catches your eye on ITV at Newmarket?

Anderson Double Rush has obvious claims under a penalty but he's odds-on, so he makes the market for an each-way selection in the 6f handicap (1.45). Apollo One looks a bit overpriced. He was unlucky not to get his head back in front last season, particularly in an Ascot Group 3 and he’s placed in two previous renewals of this contest off similar marks.

Phill Anderson expects popular sprint handicapper Apollo One (pink cap) to produce a strong performance Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Playle Erzindjan caught the eye on numerous occasions last season, including in the Cambridgeshire over this course and distance, and he is surely still well handicapped off his mark of 99 in the Suffolk Stakes (2.20).

Knight I like Botanical in the Suffolk Stakes (2.20). I thought he ran a huge race for his new yard in the Lincoln when running solo into a headwind and he could prove very hard to catch here at a track where runners often don't come back.

Trice Gamrai (4.45) made a fine return to action at Kempton in March and this four-year-old looks on the up with only five starts to his name. He won by three lengths at Kempton after being gelded last October and he could easily have more to give given his unexposed profile.

Weaver Erzindjan in the Suffolk Stakes (2.20). Look back at his run behind Boiling Point in last season's Cambridgeshire and you'll see he did really well to finish a close-up fourth having had to wait for a gap to appear. He's usually overlooked in the market and might sneak into a place at an each-way price for trainer Terry Kent.

And on ITV at Goodwood or Thirsk?

Anderson Argentine Tango left the impression that she had trained on when beaten just a length in a Chantilly Group 3 on last month’s return to action. Given that Tim Easterby’s representatives often come on markedly from their seasonal returns, expect improvement second time out in the Chelmer Fillies' Stakes (1.30). She ran a cracker in the Molecomb on her only previous course outing.

Playle I'm interested to see how Kon Tiki runs in the Chelmer Fillies' Stakes (2.05) at Goodwood. Blue Bolt will be a fearsome opponent, but the Night Of Thunder filly showed a lot of ability when winning a Listed race at York last May and wasn't really given the chance to show her worth in the Coronation Stakes afterwards.

Knight I thought Blue Bolt looked banker material in the Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (2.05) at Goodwood. She has shown she can boss small fields in the past and you'd have to think that her main form danger Shes Perfect is likely to need this after a year off. I'd be disappointed if she was beaten.

Trice I'm looking forward to seeing Kon Tiki make her seasonal comeback at Goodwood (2.05). The Night Of Thunder filly hasn't been seen since finishing seventh in the Coronation Stakes and she's clearly held in very high regard. She could well need this outing but connections hopefully have plenty to look forward to with her this campaign.

Kon Tiki: boasts untapped potential according to Kitty Trice and Maddy Playle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaver I like Blue Rc in the Thirsk Hunt Cup (2.40). He probably put up a career-best performance last time when chasing home Tyrrhenian Sea at Newcastle, but his stats tell you that he's probably better on the turf. He's improving and he's fit and ready to roll. At Goodwood, with it being such a busy Saturday, Connor Planas gets a big opportunity for Charlie Appleby aboard Hassaleh in the Chelmer Fillies' Stakes (1.30).

Who do you like away from the ITV cameras?

Anderson James Owen has his string in cracking form and Percy Shelley may be worth chancing at Goodwood (2.45). He’s not been easy to win with on the level but his latest Flat run at Chester was his best effort for some time in this sphere and he’ll be fit for this after his best run to date over hurdles at Plumpton last month.

Playle He's a short price but if it's a winner you want then surely Jump Allen can do the business in the Listed 2m4½f handicap hurdle (5.30) at Punchestown. He was one of the biggest eyecatchers of the entire Cheltenham Festival in the Martin Pipe and now receives the assistance of Paul Townend.

Bellum Justum (right): a Group 2 winner in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket last season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Knight I like Bellum Justum in the 1m4f handicap (4.45) at Newmarket. He was a touch below par on his seasonal return at Newbury, but it was exactly the same story last season, when he took a huge step forward and proceeded to win the Jockey Club Stakes over this course and distance on his next start. He won't need to hit those heights to win this handicap and I think he's more than capable of winning from this mark.

Trice Bayside Boy has made a pretty promising start with his first juvenile runners, so I'll be keeping an eye on Notable Dream in the 6f novice (5.50) at Doncaster. This colt was just a 40,000gns purchase from Tattersalls Book 3 but he's closely related to the stakes-performing Native Irish, while the back pedigree includes some very smart performers.

Weaver Lohoobb in the penultimate race at Newmarket (5.20). He doesn't look like he's absolutely thrown in just yet on his handicap debut, but Owen Burrows always seems to get his horses to improve and stepping up a furlong looks like it's going to suit him perfectly.

The 1,000 Guineas ( 3.35 ) is Newmarket’s Sunday feature. Who’s your pick?

Anderson There won’t be any lack of pace, particularly from the high numbers and it could set up nicely for True Love . Aidan O’Brien has enjoyed plenty of success in the 1,000 Guineas with horses that are not the first string and this filly should come on from her recent Group 3 success. She has to prove she stays, but stamina on the dam’s side of her pedigree offers hope.

Playle It looks like a deep running of the race. It's tough to know what to expect from Precise after a tough preparation, so I'll take her on with Inis Mor , who ought to come on a load for her pleasing reappearance fourth in the Nell Gwyn. I wouldn't be surprised if Abashiri turned out to be a Group 1 horse, but whether she is streetwise enough for this test on just her second start remains to be seen.

Knight Like in the 2,000, I'm slightly wary of banking on Aidan O'Brien having his horses at their peak for this, so I'd be looking away from the head of the market. I'll likely chance a couple. The Prettiest Star shaped like the best horse in the Rockfel and that looked strong form, and the well-bred Abashiri showed a really impressive turn of foot on her debut. It's very interesting that Charlie Appleby is sending her here on her second start.

Trice It's a shame Diamond Necklace doesn't line up here but I like The Prettiest Star's chances. The daughter of Starman ran an excellent race on her second start when a half-length runner-up in the Rockfel Stakes. Her distaff pedigree includes a number of high-class Aga Khan-bred performers, including Gold Cup winners Estimate and Enzeli, suggesting the mile should not pose any problems.

True Love: the pick of several panellists in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Weaver I've been a big fan of True Love and always said she'd stay a mile after she won the Cheveley Park. She definitely wasn't stopping when she won her trial over seven furlongs at Leopardstown the other day and it's a bonus she's had that run. She'll be fit and ready to go.

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