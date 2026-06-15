'I think he's a bit of a forgotten horse' - Paul Kealy is taking on the King Charles III big guns on day one of Royal Ascot

Australian sprinter Overpass is the warm favourite for the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes (3.40 ), but Paul Kealy believes there could be some value in Michael Appleby's runner Big Mojo .

The four-year-old won over 6f at Ascot last season before finishing seventh in the Commonwealth Cup at the royal meeting. He then produced a series of solid placed efforts before recording a career best when winning the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Big Mojo finished seventh in the Minister Stakes at York last month, which was his first start since October, and Kealy thinks he could come on for that outing.

Speaking on the Racing Post's preview show In The Know , Kealy said: "I think Big Mojo is a bit of a forgotten horse. Yes, he has got to improve for his seventh in the Minster Stakes, but last year he won the Commonwealth Cup Trial and got himself into a bit of trouble when seventh at the royal meeting itself.

"He then went down by a neck in the July Cup before winning the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

"Those runs are as good as any in the field, with the exception of the Aussie."

Rayevka has caught Robbie's eye Robbie Wilders was also keen to take on Overpass and instead fancies a French challenger in the Francis Graffard-trained Rayevka .

The Aga Khan Studs-owned filly recorded a career best when winning the Group 3 Prix de Saint-Georges and is 8-1 for her second appearance at Royal Ascot.

Wilders said: "Rayevka ran well in the Commonwealth Cup last season and looked better than ever in France when last seen over five furlongs. I just love Graffard – he is arguably the best trainer in the world.

"There's a weak bunch in Britain, and the Aussie could win, but there are better Aussies out there.

"Behike looks very smart too and could be very good going forward."

More key insight from In The Know

If you'd asked me at the start of the season who would turn out to be the best horse in this field, I would have said Zeus Olympios , and I'm not going to give up on him just yet. I think he's just coming to the boil, and I think there's more in his favour than the price suggests.

Wilders fancies Karl Burke's colt in the opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 )

Night In Vegas is one of those horses who, if he had a more high-profile trainer, would be shorter in the betting. He has looked good on both runs, and we know Eve Johnson Houghton can train Ascot winners.

Kealy likes the look of the 9-1 chance in the Coventry Stakes (3.05)

I think Puerto Rico will make the running, and he's a bit underestimated. He's the one who's got a bit of juice in his price.

Wilders fancies Aidan O'Brien's longer-priced runner at 14-1 to make the frame in the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20)

I've had a small each-way bet on Ismahane, who is trained by Paddy Twomey. He is an exceptional trainer and won the Queen's Vase with Carmers last year. This horse has only run twice for him, and his form in Germany is quite interesting.

Kealy likes the look of the 20-1 shot in the Ascot Stakes (5.00)

More on day one of Royal Ascot:

'She was introduced at 25-1 and has been backed down to 7-4' - bookmakers reveal their biggest liabilities for Royal Ascot

The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'

'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener

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