'I love his form and his double-figure price' - Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Daryl Jacob is hunting for winners

Who’s your pick for the Imperial Cup ( 2.27 ) at Sandown?

Daryl Jacob, former jockey This race isn't as strong as it once was, but it sure is competitive. I can't get away from Mondo Man . He's keen and needs to be delivered late, but there's a lot of pace in the race and it should unfold to his liking. It'll be a long straight and Mondo Man has got plenty of pace. Caoilin Quinn will have to be wary of what's going on in front of him and make sure he isn't boxed in, but he should be able to weave his way through.

James Knight, Coral I like Game Colours as an each-way pick at a big price. Although she has typically contested weaker contests than this, the direction of travel in her career has been positive. She has finished in the first three in all 11 races since being pulled up on her hurdles debut in 2023. She proved last spring that a big field holds no fears and I can see her running her typical game race and finishing in the first five.

Ella McNeill, racing manager Fingle Bridge looks a little overpriced at 20-1. At the start of the season, we felt he could develop into a Graded novice chaser, but things just didn’t quite work out for him over fences. He had a prep run back over hurdles at Warwick to get his eye in and I think he comes here with every chance. He has to shoulder top weight, but he’s got a big engine and his form over hurdles is rock solid.

Keith Melrose, betting editor As a chase watcher, I'd been wondering where Fingle Bridge had gone. Turns out he was back hurdling, something Olly Murphy has done plenty of times before with great success. This horse has an engine and more than enough class to win handicaps off 139. That he's the topweight just tells you how everyday the opposition is.

Jonny Pearson, Racing Post handicapper This is a race where I like to see course form and Go Dante ticks that box, but so does Wreckless Eric after finishing second behind Go Dante in this race last year. He has disappointed in three runs this season but has come down the handicap as a result, putting him 8lb better off with Go Dante. He has a great chance if the first-time cheekpieces work.

And who takes your eye in the EBF Final ( 1.50 ) at Sandown?

Daryl Jacob I love Gentleman Toboot 's form and his double-figure price. His run at Leicester last time was too bad to be true and on his previous start at Exeter he beat Klub De Reve, who has gone on to win the Dovecote. He also beat A Pai De Nom the time before at Newton Abbot and that one has won three times since and is one of the favourites for the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham. Gentleman Toboot has top weight but I don't think he's far off being a Graded horse. He has the potential to go an awful lot further than a handicap.

James Knight Kaka's Cousin . He took a big step forward when winning at Kelso last time and the improved form was backed up by a decent speed figure. I also like the fact that runner-up Kocktail Bleu ran above market expectations next time with a fine second in the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton.

Kaka's Cousin winning by eight and a half lengths at Kelso last time Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Ella McNeill It's wide open and you could make a case for plenty of them. Scorpio Rising can’t be ignored but I’m siding with Ben Pauling's Four Springs . He was a wide-margin point winner and I think he’ll relish the emphasis on stamina here. A mark of 118 looks lenient enough for what he’s achieved in three runs over hurdles.

Keith Melrose I get a lot of novice chasers for next season from this race and Four Springs is the most obvious prospect. He's a strapping sort and a wide-margin point winner who has offered plenty of promise over hurdles. Sinnatra was too fast for him last time, but that horse is 12-1 for the County Hurdle and these conditions promise to suit Four Springs much better.

Jonny Pearson Hopefully it'll be a good day for the O'Neill stable with both Wreckless Eric and Kaka’s Cousin , who was an impressive winner at Kelso last time and will have no problem handling soft ground. The Kelso win is a good piece of form that's been franked by the runner-up.

It’s the Lincoln Trial ( 2.42 ) at Wolverhampton. Who wins?

Daryl Jacob I quite like the look of The Lost King at a decent price. He's drawn highest of all in 11 but if anyone can overcome that, it's Oisin Murphy. He's got fancied horses around him, so they might want to go forward. On his last two starts The Lost King has beaten Popmaster and then finished a close second to him, and that one is a fair horse on his day.

James Knight There are sexier profiles in the race but I like Kingdom Come at the prices. He ran a fine third in this race last year off a 4lb higher mark and was in top form in his recent win at Kempton. He beat Popmaster and Nikovo, who have both run really well subsequently. With Rossa Ryan riding again and his draw in stall two giving him the chance to gain cover, he should surely run a big race.

Kingdom Come: won the Lincoln Trial in 2024 and was third last year Credit: Clive Rose (Getty Images)

Ella McNeill La Botte looks the most likely winner on paper, but it’s a big ask to lump round 9st 12lb after nine months off the track against match-fit rivals. I’m going for Kingdom Come , who got his head back in front at his beloved Kempton last time. He's 2lb lower than when winning this race two years ago and Clive Cox’s horses are in great form.

Keith Melrose I fear it would be too smart for your own good to say La Botte is on trial for the Lincoln. He has run only four times, finishing second in the Britannia at Royal Ascot most recently, and won his previous race on Tapeta by more than six lengths. He'd be 9-4 if he were fit and double that is worth a small speculation that he is.

Jonny Pearson Superposition looks the one to be on. He returned from a winter break with a good effort to finish fourth last month and can return to winning ways under Billy Loughnane. Bravais is interesting for Ian Williams but hasn’t shown much in three runs for the stable and can’t be trusted.

Who else should we look out for on ITV3?

Daryl Jacob Sound And Fury will hopefully kickstart a big week for Ben Pauling and Ben Jones with a win in the 3m handicap chase (3.35 ) at Sandown. He produced a career best to win at Carlisle last time and should show up well again.

James Knight Kullazain looks to have an excellent chance in the 6f handicap (2.05 ) at Wolverhampton. He ended up racing keenly and getting caught wide at Kempton last time and probably paid for that in the closing stages, while still running a good race in third. He had no such problems on his previous start over this course and distance when gaining cover from his low draw and I can see a similar scenario playing out with Luke Morris starting from stall two this time.

Ella McNeill I’m hoping Burds Of A Feather can win the mares’ bumper (3.00 ) at Sandown for Max Comley. Max is a really exciting young trainer with big ambitions and this mare looks like she could be smart after an emphatic victory at Warwick last month. I’ll also give a shout to the same yard's Manganese , who runs in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham on Tuesday. She looks to have a great chance, especially after Manlaga franked her form at Haydock.

Keith Melrose I like where Cinque Verde is drawn in stall one in the 2.05 at Wolverhampton and her all-weather record (7-18) is pretty good. I doubt Oisin Murphy would be riding unless Tony Carroll was confident she can run her race. Prince Of India is being forgotten about in the 3.15 . He progressed to go off favourite for a Group 3 on his latest run in October, when he was almost put over the rail.

Jonny Pearson Burds Of A Feather (3.00 Sandown ) was impressive at Warwick when winning by a wide margin on her rules debut and this looks a good opportunity. Max Comley has his string in decent form and I expect her to win.

And away from the ITV3 cameras?

Daryl Jacob I'm looking forward to Norn Iron in the 2m4f handicap chase (4.45 ) at Sandown. He won well over course and distance last time and the form was boosted when the runner-up won next time. His trainer Harry Derham has had a good season and has a lot of nice horses for the spring.

Norn Iron goes for a second successive win over 2m4f at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

James Knight Towerlands looks to have a strong chance in the 1m1½f handicap (5.35 ) at Wolverhampton. He ran a solid third when upped in trip and grade last time at Lingfield, which demonstrates that he's continuing in excellent form. The drop back into Class 4 at a course and distance where he won decisively two starts ago can see him record his fifth win of an excellent all-weather season.

Ella McNeill I'm sticking with the ITV3 races because I like the look of Kullazain in the 6f handicap (2.05 ) at Wolverhampton. He ran with plenty of credit at Kempton last time and is back at a track he clearly enjoys. He's on the same mark as last time, is drawn well in stall two and Luke Morris is in flying form.

Keith Melrose Western General should enjoy whizzing round Hereford in the 2m handicap chase (2.52 ). I like his form from Welsh National day and he has won since back at Chepstow. If he franks the form, I'll get a bit more excited about Ben Solo , who shaped best in the December race and who I'm on at big prices for the Jack Richards at Cheltenham.

Jonny Pearson For all that he's a bit long in the tooth, 13-year-old Rebel Gold can land the 2m handicap hurdle (3.08 ) at Gowran Park. His two recent runs over hurdles have been encouraging and he's 24lb lower than his chase mark. If he can get anywhere near his level over fences, he'll be too good for the rest of the field.

Give us your idea of a winner at Cheltenham next week

Daryl Jacob I've got to mention Talk The Talk , who's likely to go for the Supreme on Tuesday. He produced a brilliant performance to get up at the Dublin Racing Festival and he's come forward for that.

James Knight The Paul Nicholls team may lack the depth of quality they enjoyed in the Kauto Star and Denman era, but I must admit my ears pricked up more than a bit when Nicholls compared No Drama This End to Denman. It's true that the level of his form is a good way short of The Tank's but there's nothing really in the style of his three impressive wins this season that says he definitely isn't in that kind of class. I'm going to back Nicholls to be proved correct in the Turners Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday.

Ella McNeill I’m really not one to tip our own horses, but I’m going to have to put up No Drama This End in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle on Wednesday. The nerves are really starting to kick in, but we're all extremely excited about him. He’s done everything right on the track and I don’t think we have seen the best of him yet. After 20 years of trying, we're keeping everything crossed that this will be the year we finally break our Cheltenham Festival duck.

Keith Melrose I'm very much hoping Rebecca Curtis is among the winners. There's admittedly more hope than expectation around Ben Solo in the Jack Richards, but Haiti Couleurs holds a real chance in the Gold Cup and Newton Tornado in the National Hunt Chase has been my nap of the week for a while.

Jonny Pearson I'm not sure exactly yet who will win the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, but one thing I can tell you for sure is I want to take on Bambino Fever. Her form over hurdles is below the level of some of her potential opponents. I haven’t decided if I’m going to lay her or bet on others to win. But I think she’ll be beaten.

