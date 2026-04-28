'I don't think she's finished improving yet' - star mare goes in search of sixth straight win in Grade 1 novice hurdle

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Zanoosh has gone whoosh ever since she picked up a maiden hurdle at this track in the middle of December.

Her winning streak continued into Grade 1 company at Fairyhouse over Easter, when she landed the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle in typically gritty fashion.

It was a fifth win in a row and her mark has soared from 112 all the way up to 141.

Trainer Colm Murphy has never hidden his admiration for the mare and he certainly knows a good one when he sees one, given he has had the likes of Feathard Lady and Voler La Vedette pass through his hands.

Brian Hayes celebrates his first Grade 1 on Zanoosh in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

Murphy was bullish heading into Fairyhouse, and once again the vibes coming from his County Wexford stable are strong, although he knows this is her stiffest test yet.

Murphy said: “She’s been in real good form since Fairyhouse and, while she’s had a busy enough campaign, she's given me no reason not to run her. Everything seems well with her.

“This won’t be easy. It’s a hot race and there are any number of lovely young stayers in there. This will tell us where we stand with her with a view to next season.

"All she's done is keep on improving from race to race, and hopefully she hasn’t finished improving yet. I don’t think she has.”

Brian Hayes will once again be on board Zanoosh and what a partnership they have formed – he has been in the saddle throughout her winning streak.

O'Keeffe: Fruit De Mer must have a big chance

Fruit De Mer fared best of these who ran in the Albert Bartlett, finishing runner-up to Johnny’s Jury on only his third start over hurdles.

It was a fine effort for such an inexperienced individual and Darragh O’Keeffe is convinced there is more to come.

Darragh O'Keeffe: hoping for a big run from Fruit De Mer Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O’Keeffe could do with every possible winner as he tries to reel in Jack Kennedy in the jockeys' championship, and this could be a very important one.

O’Keeffe said: “Fruit De Mer ran a cracker at Cheltenham. That was some effort and he’s improving with every start. You’d like to think there's more improvement to come and he must have a big chance in what looks a wide-open race.”

Spinningayarn could be the surprise package

Analysis by David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

The Albert Bartlett is, understandably, the key guide to this Grade 1 and last year’s winner Jasmin De Vaux followed up in fine style here.

This year’s winner Johnny’s Jury is not in the line-up. The second Fruit De Mer, third The Passing Wife and fifth Spinningayarn are, but they might not necessarily finish in that order as Spinningayarn could be the one who improves most.

He’s a strapping sort and never really looked happy at Cheltenham. He’s won at Punchestown and this track might be more to his liking.

Expect Keith Donoghue to hold onto The Passing Wife for a bit longer here, pouncing as late as possible if he’s able to, while it’s hard to discount Fruit De Mer given he has had only three outings over hurdles and has scope for further improvement.

How can you possibly discount Zanoosh? She’s on a roll, but beating the mares over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse is one thing, doing the same to geldings is an entirely different matter and she may be vulnerable.

The unbeaten Le Frimeur adds further intrigue, while Love Me Tender is another who ought to improve for this sounder surface.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Doctor Steinberg , Espresso Milan , Hipop De Loire and Love Me Tender

Doctor Steinberg ran too free on his last run at Cheltenham and hopefully those exertions won’t take a toll here. With a hood on him, Paul [Townend] might ride him a little differently, for all Punchestown favours a horse who races towards the front. Espresso Milan has every chance. I think the track and ground will both really suit. You can put a line through Hipop De Loire’s last run as there was an issue with the reins after he made a mistake at the fourth-last. He was disappointing at Cheltenham before that, though, and needs to bounce back. Love Me Tender finished fourth behind He’s On Fire last time and I think he has an each-way chance in this as he steps up in trip on better ground.



Gordon Elliott, trainer of Generous Risk , Kazansky and Spinningayarn

I've liked Spinningayarn from day one. I like his attitude and he'll make a smashing staying chaser next season. He ran well enough in the Albert Bartlett, but he might be a bit better than the bare form of that and he looks to have a decent each-way chance. Kazansky disappointed in the Albert Bartlett, but his form before that was solid and he’s not without a squeak on his Limerick form or his run at the Dublin Racing Festival. Generous Risk is a lovely young horse with a bright future, and hopefully he might sneak a place.

Keith Donoghue, rider of The Passing Wife

He ran really well in the Albert Bartlett and looked like he might win it at one stage. He’s a lovely horse and hopefully has a decent chance in what looks a wide-open race.

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