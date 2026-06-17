'I don't fancy Ombudsman at all' - Graeme Rodway is opposing Prince of Wales's favourite in Wednesday feature

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Racing Post tipster Graeme Rodway is firmly in the Daryz camp for today's big Prince of Wales's Stakes clash, claiming he doesn't fancy Ombudsman at all.

The feature race on day two of Royal Ascot (4.20 ) is being billed as a match between last year's winner Ombudsman and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Daryz, but Rodway believes it will be one-sided.

Speaking in the Racing Post's Good Morning Royal Ascot show , he said: "Of the big two, I really fancy Daryz and don't fancy Ombudsman at all.

"I don't think we've seen the same Ombudsman since he won this race last year and I wasn't blown away with him at Sandown, whereas Daryz is right at his best level. It's his day. He's coming in on the back of his three best runs on Racing Post Ratings."

The rest of the panel, made up of Johnny Dineen, Maddy Playle and David Jennings, took the opposite view, believing that the conditions of the race will be Ombudsman's optimum.

Ombudsman is fairly strong at the head of the betting at 11-8 with Daryz continuing to drift out to 9-4 generally.

Of the rest of the line-up, Rodway and Dineen were in agreement that See The Fire was an interesting each-way option at around 20-1.

Dineen is strong on the chances of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Sergei Diaghilev in the Windsor Castle Stakes (6.10 ).

"I've heard good things about him and if there wasn't a worry about the draw [stall two], I'd say he's the best bet of the day by a mile," he said.

In the main betting race of the day, the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00 ), Playle is siding with the Ryan Moore-ridden Erzindjan .

"He still looks well-handicapped and although he's an eight-year-old, he has some strong form and a mark of 101 doesn't look beyond him," she said.

Rodway, Dineen and Playle were unanimous over the prospect of favourite Galiyan winning in the Queen's Vase (3.05) , although Jennings rates rival Limestone as his banker of the week.

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