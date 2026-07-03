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Raceday Inteltomorrow
15:35 Sandown
premium

How this year's older challenge in the Eclipse is remarkably unusual - but that doesn't mean it's not up to scratch

Keith Melrose analyses the three older horses for the Classic generation to beat

Gethin (near) could not get by Ombudsman (far) in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes
Gethin (left) pushes Ombudsman close in the Brigadier GerardCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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The Eclipse is often billed as the first clash of the generations, and that tends to depend on the older horses being of an established level. We do not have that this year, as the three older horses have only two previous runs in Group 1 races between them.

This is not quite the same as saying the three-year-olds have nothing to beat, but it does mean we need to work harder to contextualise what they must do. Betting editor Keith Melrose profiles the three older runners in this year's Eclipse.

King's Gambit
5yo
16 runs, two wins
Best Racing Post Rating 119

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