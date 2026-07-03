How this year's older challenge in the Eclipse is remarkably unusual - but that doesn't mean it's not up to scratch

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The Eclipse is often billed as the first clash of the generations, and that tends to depend on the older horses being of an established level. We do not have that this year, as the three older horses have only two previous runs in Group 1 races between them.

This is not quite the same as saying the three-year-olds have nothing to beat, but it does mean we need to work harder to contextualise what they must do. Betting editor Keith Melrose profiles the three older runners in this year's Eclipse.

King's Gambit

5yo

16 runs, two wins

Best Racing Post Rating 119