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How this year's older challenge in the Eclipse is remarkably unusual - but that doesn't mean it's not up to scratch
Keith Melrose analyses the three older horses for the Classic generation to beat
The Eclipse is often billed as the first clash of the generations, and that tends to depend on the older horses being of an established level. We do not have that this year, as the three older horses have only two previous runs in Group 1 races between them.
This is not quite the same as saying the three-year-olds have nothing to beat, but it does mean we need to work harder to contextualise what they must do. Betting editor Keith Melrose profiles the three older runners in this year's Eclipse.
King's Gambit
5yo
16 runs, two wins
Best Racing Post Rating 119
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Published on inRaceday Intel
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