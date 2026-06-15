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Raceday Intel
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How good is Bow Echo? This key metric may provide the answer ahead of star's next major test
Graeme Rodway analyses the credentials of the St James's Palace favourite
Bow Echo: impressive winner of the 2,000 GuineasCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
So how good is Bow Echo? That's the big question before the St James's Palace Stakes – and it’s not an easy one to answer.
The correct response from anyone, no matter how much of a racing expert they profess to be, is that we just don’t know yet. We're still learning.
But that's what makes him so exciting.
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