How do you beat Bow Echo? The tactical conundrum facing Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore in the Sussex Stakes

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With 12 runners making this the biggest field for the Sussex Stakes since 2005, and just the second double-digit field in the meantime after ten turned up in 2016, this year's race has the potential to get unhelpfully messy.

This is, after all, over the course and distance of the Golden Mile, perhaps the biggest draw race out of all the major handicaps (seven winners in the past ten years from the lowest three stalls). And that race has never had a big hope from Ballydoyle, aided by a couple of domestiques.

The Aidan O'Brien number one, Gstaad, is drawn in stall one, well inside his two stablemates Dorset (six) and Puerto Rico (ten).

You do wonder whether the pacemaking strategy will stay the same as at Ascot, when Puerto Rico controversially left the rail to clear the way for Gstaad. In both the 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes, an even pace has let Bow Echo, who by all indications is the better horse, show his superiority.

Maybe a messy race is a better way to get him beaten. We know Goodwood's mile track can provide those. We also know there are horses in this race with a notable change of gear. Opera Ballo, Ten Bob Tony, Zavateri and Docklands have all won big races with fast closing fractions.

You can put Gstaad in that pile, too. His Irish Guineas was less well-run than either Newmarket or Ascot. The way to beat Bow Echo might be to engineer chaos.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

Gstaad leads team as O'Brien chases record-equalling win

Aidan O’Brien knows what it takes to win the Sussex – a victory in this year’s race will move him level with Sir Henry Cecil as the contest’s most successful trainer with seven wins.

What O’Brien needs to do now is figure out how to use this knowledge to nullify the threat of Bow Echo, who has proved to be uncatchable for those representing Ballydoyle.

“Everything's good with Gstaad,” O’Brien said. “Goodwood was always where we were going to go after Ascot and everything's gone well in the build-up to the race.

Bow Echo beats Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

“Everyone seems happy and the horse seems to be in very good form. It's going to be very interesting to see what happens.

“Puerto Rico has only had the two starts this season and he wasn't beaten far in the French Guineas. Ascot was just a bit of a mess for him last time, we know he's better than that.

“Dorset seems in good form and has bounced out of his last run at the Curragh in good shape.”

Appleby hopeful course will play to Opera Ballo's strengths

A whole new challenge of older horses awaits Bow Echo in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes, with the most formidable of them being Opera Ballo.

Not only is Opera Ballo already a Group 1 winner this year, he excelled in circumstances that were not expected to play to his advantage when a narrow front-running third over the straight mile in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Possessing a wicked change of pace, the contours of Goodwood were readily identified as likely to be in his favour, a point reiterated on the eve of the Sussex Stakes by his trainer Charlie Appleby.

“We thought running over a straight mile was always going to be a slight concern, and we're confident that he can be a major player back on a turning track,” he said. “We know that it’s a challenge giving weight away to Classic-winning colts at this time of year, but I felt Opera Ballo lost nothing in defeat at Ascot.

“This looks the race of the meeting and we're delighted to be part of it. Opera Ballo deserves his place in the field and heads into the race in good form.”

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Seagull's Eleven

We're taking on nine individual Group 1 winners, which shows you the task at hand, but we wanted to come back for this race since he dug in to win the Thoroughbred Stakes a year ago, and we'll see how we get on. There's a lot of prize-money, and I hope we can win some of it.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Zavateri

He worked really well on Thursday and I couldn't be happier with him. I'm not saying we're going to win, but we'll be in the thick of the action. He looks a million dollars.

Now read these...

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