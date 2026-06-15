How Constitution Hill's colours could still be carried to victory at Royal Ascot - even if Nicky Henderson's star isn't there

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Quotes for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot were flying around for Constitution Hill when it was revealed he was going to switch to the Flat.

As it turned out, the superstar hurdler has not made the royal meeting despite a promising start to his Flat career with victories on both outings. Nevertheless, there seems to be growing confidence that his famous colours could still be carried to glory on Flat racing's greatest stage on Tuesday.

Constitution Hill: skips Royal Ascot but his colours will be seen on day one Credit: Edward Whitaker

Famous silks at a famous meeting

That is because owner Michael Buckley's colours will be carried by God Given Talent in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes (3.05 ). Buckley purchased the son of No Nay Never for 95,000gns at the Tattersalls Book 2 sale last October and sent him to Newmarket trainer James Ferguson.

On his debut at Newbury last month, God Given Talent sprung a 28-1 surprise when running on strongly in a six-furlong maiden to score by a length and a half under Daniel Muscutt.

Although there was not much market confidence in him that day, the performance earned God Given Talent a crack at the Coventry on day one of Royal Ascot.

Has Buckley had Flat success before?

Although best-known for his top-class jumps horses, Buckley has made his mark in Flat racing, too. He hit the heights with Toast Of New York , who won the UAE Derby in 2014 and then got within a nose of claiming an even bigger overseas prize later that year when beaten by a nose in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Buckley has already experienced the thrill of winning at Royal Ascot as well after teaming up with Toast Of New York's trainer Jamie Osborne to land the 2016 Britannia Stakes with Defrocked.

Michael Buckley (left) after God Given Talent's Newbury win

A partnership with God Given Talent's joint-owner and breeder Paul Shanahan has not proved quite so fruitful, but Buckley is hoping that is about to change.

After God Given Talent's Newbury victory, Buckley said: "I bought him and Paul bred him, so he kept a quarter and we've done it many times. The problem is that they've not been winning.

"Many years ago Paul was trying to get me involved in a horse, and he said it has God-given talent, so I've had this name for years. I said, shall we try and take a real punt with this lad, and see if God was having a good day or not."

So what are the chances?

Well, God Given Talent has certainly made an impression on his trainer, with Ferguson describing him as the best two-year-old he has had. That's quite something as Ferguson enjoyed Group 1 success when El Bodegon won the Criterium de Saint-Cloud as a juvenile in 2021.

Confidence is clearly high as William Buick is booked for the ride on God Given Talent, who was on Monday cut to 22-1 (from 25) for the Coventry. He is drawn in stall eight against a huge field for the Group 2 contest, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Confucius, the choice of Ryan Moore, and Great Barrier Reef dominating the market.

While it would be a dream result for Buckley, it would be even more of a fairytale for Ferguson, who shocked the sport when announcing he would step away from training next month. It would be some send-off.

Read more Royal Ascot Raceday Intel:

2.30 Ascot: 'He's as good as he's ever been' - Charlie Appleby plays pocket aces in bid to get off to a flyer and end his recent Royal Ascot hoodoo

3.05 Ascot: Ryan Moore sides with Aidan O'Brien's 1.7 million guineas speedball in key stallion-making race - but has he chosen right?

A well-backed royal runner and the Coventry favourite - ranking Ryan Moore's six rides on the opening day of Royal Ascot

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