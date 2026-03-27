Hollie Doyle says this Lincoln contender has 'the perfect profile' as she joins our panel to preview a big weekend across the globe

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It’s Lincoln day at Doncaster. Who wins the big one ( 3.32 )?

Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports Eternal Force looks the right one for me. He progressed perfectly last autumn and is in expert hands. He has a nice weight at 9st 4lb and is the favourite in my book, and I expect him to be held up and challenge in the last furlong. Of the runners at double-figure prices, Rogue Diplomat is seeking the five-timer, has course experience and should stay the mile if put to sleep out the back.

Hollie Doyle, jockey Eternal Force has the perfect profile for this race having won his last three starts. He looks progressive and William Haggas has a great record in the race. La Botte would have benefited from an eye-catching run at Wolverhampton in the Lincoln trial, and he definitely looks like a big handicap winner in waiting for Harry Eustace. He should give him plenty to think about.

Eternal Force: a popular selection in the William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Callum Helliwell, Sky Sports Racing presenter Eternal Force could be a Group horse in a handicap and has a similar profile to two of William Haggas's previous winners Penitent (2010) and Addeybb (2018). He's improved with each start since being gelded and I think he can prove much better than a rating of 96. His draw in six looks good too. Orandi could be a value bet, he was third last year and comes here after a run in the Irish Lincolnshire.

Kitty Trice, bloodstock journalist Anno Domini looks an interesting contender for Godolphin and the New Bay four-year-old is unexposed after just six starts. A winner of his first two starts as a juvenile, the gelding has been campaigned sparingly since, while his two runs at Meydan this winter should set him up nicely for this. He should have more to offer.

Robbie Wilders, tipster La Botte . Don't overcomplicate it and back La Botte, who is better than these. He's shown a rare level of talent for such a lightly raced horse, achieving a Racing Post Rating of 111 for his eye-catching return at Wolverhampton. I suspect he can run to around 120 under the right circumstances and I anticipate a late-pouncing Jamie Spencer special before we can start discussing races like the Queen Anne.

Are you with or against Docklands in the Doncaster Mile ( 2.57 )?

Peter Donohoe He's the class act on ratings but he has never won off a break before and prefers Ascot, so I would be against him.

Hollie Doyle It’s hard to split the Queen Anne and the Sussex winner! Docklands has been in fine fettle over the winter and probably holds the strongest form, while he loves a straight track too. However, Qirat has run well fresh and a tactical affair could play to his strengths.

Callum Helliwell I love taking on a favourite but I can't find anything that can beat Docklands . Qiriat isn't the same horse away from Goodwood, Excellent Believe has 10lb to find on the favourite and Volterra has been found wanting in pattern company enough times to suggest he's not good enough. I'm going to have to stick with Docklands.

Docklands: last year's Queen Anne winner has been on his travels but returns to Britain on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kitty Trice The five-year-old undoubtedly sets the standard, backing up his Queen Anne win with close-up fourths in the Prix Jacques le Marois and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, but I fancy Volterra to run well at bigger odds. He defeated Qirat by over three lengths in a competitive Ascot handicap in 2024 and has run well in four black-type outings since.

Robbie Wilders I worry about Docklands in a small-field tactical race, although his best form is on a straight mile. The expectation is he builds on this en route to a Royal Ascot return and I'll side with Excellent Believe against him. Excellent Believe was a big improver as a three-year-old, and I love the form of his Superior Mile second to Zeus Olympios. I doubt we've gotten to the bottom of him.

Who else takes your eye at Doncaster on ITV?

Peter Donohoe It's hard not to love Spycatcher in the Cammidge Trophy (1.50 ). He is a solid Group 3/Listed horse who rarely fails to give his running. He must shoulder 10st 1lb but conditions are fine and I expect another good display.

Hollie Doyle Desperate Dan is interesting in the Spring Mile (2.25 ). He won his last start over course and distance on slow ground beating some really solid handicappers and may be well treated off his mark.

Callum Helliwell I love the Brocklesby Stakes (1.20 ), with all those early two-year-olds flying along absolutely full of potential. Amo Racing seem keen to make this race theirs and Blixen Force looks the purple powerhouse's main hope. He's bred to win being by Brocklesby winner Persian Force and out of Baroness Blixen, a full-sister to 2019 winner Show Me Show Me.

Spycatcher: reliable sprinter runs in the Cammidge Trophy Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kitty Trice Spycatcher has generally been a model of consistency for connections and the course-and-distance winner can land another stakes win in the Cammidge Trophy (1.50 ). The Vadamos gelding was a pretty comfortable scorer at the track when last seen, while he also has winning form on good to soft, as well as heavier going.

Robbie Wilders My Mate Alfie in the Cammidge Trophy (1.50 ). His team has enjoyed abundant success over the years with new recruits and splashed plenty of cash to acquire him from Ger Lyons. David O'Meara landed the Lincoln a few years ago with a stable debutant and this gifted sprinter has the form to win this if the cards fall right.

And on ITV at Kempton?

Peter Donohoe One of my favourite all weather performers runs in Rosebery Handicap (2.42 ) and is bidding for an eighth victory at Kempton. Whitcombe Rockstar has been a credit to connections and although this is his toughest task yet, I think he will still be thereabouts at the finish.

Hollie Doyle Spinning Lizzie runs at Kempton later on in the fillies' conditions race (3.52 ) and it looks a great starting point for her this season. She holds some solid form finishing behind Precise in the Prestige Stakes. A long way from Kempton, I’m also very intrigued by Meydaan in the Dubai World Cup (4.45 ). I was impressed with how he took to the dirt surface last time.

Meydaan: won the Al Maktoum Classic on dirt last time Credit: Dubai Racing Club

Callum Helliwell Survie in the Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes (3.13 ) at Kempton. She was hugely eye-catching in the Neom Turf Cup in Saudi, when she came from a different part of Riyadh to finish third. She's a proven performer on the all-weather and this looks like an ideal opportunity given she has a class and fitness edge.

Kitty Trice Survie will probably start a warm order for the Listed fillies' contest at Kempton (3.13 ) but I still feel Cathedral has more to offer after some near misses. Amo Racing's filly – a daughter of Too Darn Hot and War And Peace, a Frankel half-sister to Bluestocking and Qirat – was not beaten far when fourth in the Matron Stakes and Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf last term. On those efforts she shouldn't be far away.

Robbie Wilders I'm all over Anniversary in the Queen's Prize (2.08 ). He has a fitness edge over plenty of these and is thrown in off a mark of 91 on several lines of form. He beat Scandinavia on his debut and was second to Many Men, who is now rated 30lb higher, in a nursery two starts later. Things haven't gone his way on his past two runs, but he remains unexposed and has a good 5lb claimer aboard.

Who do you like away from the ITV cameras?

Peter Donohoe I think Tuco Salamanca still has another win in him off a mark of 92 and he goes in an excellent sprint handicap (5.03 ) at Kempton. He suits all weather racing with a high cruising speed, he is drawn okay in six and has solid claims.

Hollie Doyle I’m at Southwell where I ride Dagger Strike for Archie Watson in the 7f handicap (6.00 ) and he is probably my best chance on the card. He has been second on his last three starts and really deserves to get his head back in front. Golden Muse (7.00 ) also has a solid chance for Marco Botti and hopefully the step up to a mile and a half will bring out more improvement.

Callum Helliwell I'm excited to watch Super Crown make his debut for William Haggas in the 1m2f maiden (4.05 ) at Doncaster. The son of St Mark's Basilica is a half- brother to the talented Ottery and he looked so good in his videos from the sales. He holds a Derby entry and would need to be going close in a race like this to keep the Epsom dream alive.

Aidan O'Brien: trains the intriguingly named colt George Stubbs Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kitty Trice George Stubbs (4.50 Curragh ) was the subject of positive reports from the recent Ballydoyle press day and it'll be fascinating to see if the son of Camelot can deliver on his belated debut. The Coolmore homebred is typically bred in the purple, being a half-brother to Group 1-winning juvenile Johannes Vermeer and Dewhurst runner-up Wembley from a multitude of black-type winners or performers.

Robbie Wilders Inventress is worth a look in the mile handicap (4.15 ) off an opening mark of 82 at the Curragh. She won her maiden in style last May before flopping when favourite for the Gowran Park Classic the following month. She missed the rest of the campaign, and the decision to keep her in training at four implies Paddy Twomey is eyeing black type for her later in the season.

Give us one to watch on Sunday

Peter Donohoe In the 1m2f maiden (4.05 ) at Doncaster, Ian Williams might have a chance with Harvey . Acquired from France and with two spins on the all weather to find his feet, he could be winning races off a mark around 85.

Hollie Doyle I’m at Doncaster where my best ride is probably Physique in the 6f handicap (5.15 ). He ran well fresh last year and would not be without a chance if he’s in the same form. Hopefully he can be a flagbearer for Micky Fenton, who now trains in Newmarket.

Callum Helliwell Tales Of Wisdom is a half-brother to the Listed-placed Bold Style, cost €250,000 as a yearling and was one of the more impressive all-weather this winter when bolting up at Southwell in December. The Blue Point gelding could be anything so I'm hugely excited to see how he goes on his turf debut under a penalty in the 7f novice (2.20 ) at Doncaster.

Kitty Trice Purely from a pedigree perspective, I'm looking forward to seeing King Of Earth return to action at Doncaster (2.55 ). The Kingman colt finished second on debut to the exciting Gonna Fly at Newbury in October and he should improve for another winter on his back. He's a half-brother to King Of Change, a Group 1-winning miler and now an exciting sire at Tweenhills, and Group 2 scorer Century Dream.

Fishery Lane: has marathon chase potential according to Robbie Wilders Credit: Patrick McCann

Robbie Wilders Fishery Lane in the Ulster National (4.27 ) at Downpatrick for Willie Mullins. He finished fifth in the Champion Bumper two years ago and took a nice step forward on his handicap chase debut when fourth in a stacked Listed race at Leopardstown last time. He's only up 1lb and this is much weaker, while improvement can be expected for this longer trip.

Read more:

Ranked: who has the best pedigree to suit the Brocklesby?

Three key horses at Doncaster on Saturday - including an under-hyped miler and a maiden who may be bound for Classic trials

Grand National jockey bookings: what we know so far, the rides up for grabs and the dilemmas some are facing

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