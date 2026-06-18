'His form had a substantial boost on Tuesday and we're very happy with him' - the full lowdown on Friday's big handicaps at Ascot

On first inspection, the ride of Christophe Soumillon on last season's Imperial Cup winner Mondo Man in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40 ) might raise a few eyebrows.

Soumillon has just his second ride for the Moore stable – his first came at this track at the Shergar Cup in 2010 – and remains an eye-catching booking on a talented horse having his first run in a Flat handicap.

"He finished the jumps season in good form and has been training well," said Josh Moore, whose brother Ryan rides Emit in the race for Joseph O'Brien.

"It's his first run back on the Flat in a long time and he's at the top of the weights so it's not going to be easy. It's great to have Christophe."

Runners to note

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40 Ascot)

The upside of a high draw in Ascot’s 1m4f means James Doyle will need luck from stall eight aboard Hopewell Rock.

However, the past three winners came from boxes seven, four and nine. It is a surmountable starting berth and Doyle's mount rates one of Wathnan Racing's better recent investments.

Hopewell Rock (yellow): chases home Daiquiri Bay and Gamrai at Newmarket Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Hopewell Rock's third to Daiquiri Bay and Gamrai at Newmarket was a stellar effort. He came from much further back than the first two and mounted his challenge on a different section of the track.

The formline is golden as those horses finished first and second in the Copper Horse.

By Robbie Wilders

Hopewell Rock 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: George Boughey

Sandringham Stakes (5.00 Ascot)

There are plenty of unexposed three-year-old fillies you could mention, but Darn Hot Gallop is the one who stands out.

The Too Darn Hot filly may have only beaten home two of her 18 rivals in the 1,000 Guineas, but she was unbeaten in three starts before that and her handicap debut success saw the runner-up and third win since, while the sixth bolted up next time.

Darn Hot Gallop was given just a 3lb rise and remains with huge potential back in handicaps.

By Harry Wilson

Darn Hot Gallop 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Aurelien Lemaitre Tnr: James Tate

Palace of Holyroodhouse (6.10 Ascot)

There are, as usual, tons of interesting domestic runners in this race. My personal list included the likes of Windsor second Comical Point (stall one), Jazl (why did he not run at York on Saturday?) and Black Star Boy .

With most of them having some question or misfortune to overcome, there is a temptation to look towards a familiar source taking a new route. The Wesley Ward blaster was a famous subset of Royal Ascot juveniles not so long ago and Bacio looks the type to bring that style to a new race.

Wesley Ward: could strike in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Credit: Edward Whitaker

He has looked very quick in the States, winning valuable claimers on his last two runs, and this race has been his Royal Ascot target. A draw in stall 31 gives Juan Hernandez the option to blast onto the rail and attempt to make all.

By Keith Melrose

Bacio 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Juan J Hernandez Tnr: Wesley A Ward

Best of the quotes

James Owen, trainer of Burdett Road and Ambiente Friendly

Burdett Road did well for us in Dubai and has had a nice freshen up. He drops into a handicap for the first time in a while and should run a good race. Ambiente Friendly is training well and settling well and if he runs to his mark, he'll run a big race.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Warrant Holder

He ran a good race at York last time but has been unfortunate with the draw. It's a challenge he's going to have to overcome, but William [Buick] knows him well so that boosts our confidence.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of French Duke and Hopewell Rock

French Duke is tailor-made for Jamie Spencer. The team do have a feeling this horse is better going left-handed, but he has got a nice draw. Hopewell Rock’s form had a substantial boost on Tuesday and George [Boughey] has been very happy with him coming into this race.

Jamie Spencer: could be a ideal ride for French Duke Credit: Patrick McCann

Richard Hannon, trainer of Nightime Dancer

He looks the type who can be competitive in this company. He has proven stamina and a straightforward attitude at home which should stand him in good stead.

William Haggas, trainer of Opportunity

He's got a terrible draw, being in one. He's very well but he'll need to grow some wings.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Seet and Symbol Of Majesty

Seet was a good winner last time at Doncaster and has been in good order since. The stiff mile will really suit her. Things didn’t go to plan for Symbol Of Majesty at Wolverhampton, but she’ll have learned from that. The trip and track will be good for her, too.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Brigid's Well and Blingy's Sister

They're both fillies who can win off their handicap mark. They need to raise their game but they're both very well and have come on for their first runs. This has been the target so we haven't overrated them.

Hugo Palmer: targeted the Sandringham with his two fillies Credit: Getty Images

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Repel and Crownright

It's been Repel's plan for a while. She got a bit sick in May, hence why we had a late prep. She won that well and seemed to come out of it in good style. She's a filly we like. Things haven't fallen right for Crownright, who is a bit of a difficult filly. She can be a bit keen, which has been her undoing on her last couple of races. The race will set up well for her as they'll go a fast gallop.

Ed Walker, trainer of Passing Thought

If she stays the trip, she'll be troubling the judge. I think she's on a good mark. She did well to win at Wetherby on her comeback in April, as she missed the break then got messed about.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Dickensian

He's got a lot of weight but he deserves it as he won a Listed race last time. He was second in the Windsor Castle last year and the stiff five furlongs is ideal.

Francis Graffard, trainer of Moojeed

He ran really well the other day having hated the ground first time out. He loves fast ground and is best at five furlongs.

Wesley Ward, trainer of Bacio

We're excited about him. He's had four runs, with three wins and a second, and he's doing very well. I think Ascot will suit him, especially the ground.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Sandal’s Song

He ran well in the Norfolk last year and ran a nice race at Churchill last time. He had been a bit slow to break and I’m told his trainer George Weaver has been working on improving that before this race.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of May Angel

We’re bringing him back two furlongs in trip but it’s a stiff course so that’ll help. He’s been in good order and we think he’s on a fair mark.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Jazl

He's a very nice, progressive sprinter. We're dropping him back to five furlongs and he's got a lot of speed so that's not going to be an issue. But you'd rather be posted in a higher-numbered stall.

Simon Crisford: is hoping Jazl can overcome a tricky draw Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ed Walker, trainer of Black Star Boy

We haven't scratched the surface yet with him. He's a big horse who won well at Sandown then had the door closed on him in a Listed race at York last time - it's impossible to know how close he'd have gone with a clear run.

Karl Burke, trainer of Miss Yechance , Stargazed and Zelaina

Zelaina was very quick as a two-year-old and has had her issues. She’s been training very well and we decided to come straight here because she won first time out at two. Stargazed is Starlust’s sister. I was gutted she got beat at York. Everything seemed to go right and Cliff [Lee] hit the front at the perfect time, so I couldn’t believe she got chinned.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Tricky Tel

The team is very happy with him and he looks great. He was a non-runner in the Coventry last year, so we've got a bit of unfinished business.

James Owen, trainer of Cherry Baker

She's put in two good runs at Chester and looks to have a good draw [25]. She's a strong traveller and will be coming home strong.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

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