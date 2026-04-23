High-class juvenile form and relations of Derby winners - could the Classic Trial have a major bearing on Epsom?

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The Classic Trial is not synonymous with producing Derby winners. In fact, just four in the race's history went on to glory having won the Sandown Group 3, while Benny The Dip and Adayar both finished runner-up before triumphing at Epsom.

The statistics come as no real surprise given the differing topographies of the courses. Sandown is the opposite way round (right-handed) and does not put such emphasis on the speed or agility which are needed to handle the sharp, undulating nature of Epsom.

The testing quality of Sandown’s mile-and-a-quarter trip might be expected to shed some light on whether a runner is likely to see out another two furlongs, but just two of the last ten winners won over a mile and a half subsequently.

Still, the trial has produced plenty of top-class horses, most recently 2022 scorer Westover, who followed his luckless Epsom third with victory in the Irish Derby, so who stands out this year?

The most obvious place to start is with Action , who has the best bit of form courtesy of his Group 1 Futurity Trophy second. He is bred for the job, being closely related to last year’s Derby winner Lambourn, although taking skimpy enough odds about an Aidan O’Brien trial runner doesn’t make huge appeal, even if he won the race last year with Swagman.

The eye is also drawn pedigree-wise to Raaheeb . By Sea The Stars out of a Listed-winning mare from an excellent family, he is a brother to multiple Group 1 winners Baaeed and Hukum. The latter not only provides optimism Raaheeb will stay the longer but he won the Coronation Cup over the Derby course and distance on his only run at Epsom.

Raaheeb was an impressive winner on his debut at Ascot, staying on well to win a shade cosily despite having to race widest throughout, and looks a smart prospect.

Wise Prince , by Eclipse winner Ghaiyyath out a sister to a mile-and-a-quarter Group 2 scorer, should get this trip, as should Group 3 winner Al Zanati , but Spyce ’s staying credentials are less clear cut on breeding, although he was fourth over this distance in the Zetland Stakes. A mile and a half would be a slight worry for all of those with Epsom in mind.

Bar Al Zanati, all of those hold Derby entries, as does Winding Stream , who is bottom of the pack on figures.

One who can’t be ruled out is Oceans Four , whose pedigree offers plenty of hope he will stay and whose trainer has done well in Classic trials recently. He may not be the best of these in time, but is likely to be ready.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Al Zanati

Al Zanati has a few pounds to find with Action on ratings but he's ready to get under way and should enjoy stepping up to a stiff mile and a quarter.

Al Zanati: should relish stepping up in trip

Brian Meehan, trainer of Oceans Four

He's in great shape. The plan would be the American Derby. He's working well and I expect a big run.

Alan King, trainer of Spyce

He's wintered well and we're happy with him.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Winding Stream

He's in great form. He's come on from his last run, so we'll see if he's a Derby horse or not. It always helps to get Oisin's [Murphy] opinion, so we'll see where we are with him.

Reporting by Sadie Iddenden

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