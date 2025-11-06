Hexham punting pointers: key insight for ITV viewers ahead of Friday's card - including a trainer who 'regularly punches above their weight'

Crowds are on the up and our readers have put it on to the shortlist for their favourite course. Now mainstream TV viewers get the chance to see what the fuss is all about.

ITV4 are showing two races from Hexham, which is in the running for the Racing Post readers' prize at next week's Racecourse Association Showcase Awards thanks to the public voting on matters such as customer service, value for money and overall raceday experience.

It is clearly popular with professionals too as Friday's card was oversubscribed, with 107 declarations at a track where stabling means it is restricted to 92 runners on a day.

Each of those 92 will need to be a proper stayer as Hexham provides a real test of stamina, an undulating left-handed circuit of around a mile and a half with a steep climb from the end of the back straight all the way to the winning post, making for a testing finish.

Three-time champion jump jockey Brian Hughes , who has ridden more winners than anyone else at Hexham in the last 35 years, said: "It's unique and horses either act round there or they don't. It runs downhill then you jump the second-last and it's a sharp uphill pull to the last.

Civil Unrest: one of 123 winners Brian Hughes has ridden at Hexham Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's stiff, but fair and has lovely, safe ground, and there's always a good crowd on a summer's evening."

Crowds have been coming to England's most northerly track since 1890, and its position 800ft above sea level offers a glimpse into a much earlier time.

The view beyond the course itself is a panorama of open Northumberland countryside that has changed precious little in centuries – this is Border country, and it does not take a great leap of imagination to picture Braveheart and a band of rampaging Scots massed on the horizon.

The view beyond the course has changed little for centuries Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Its most prestigious race is the Heart of All England Cup, a maiden hunter chase whose name does not reflect geography – Hadrian's Wall is just up the road – but rather a report of James I passing through in 1603 and describing this as 'Verily The Heart of All England'.

There was another royal presence this year, when the Queen visited to open a new stand. She said at the time: "It really is the most beautiful racecourse."

The Queen walks through the paddock with Hexham manager Robert Whitelock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Reflecting on 2025 at Hexham, racecourse manager Robert Whitelock said: “We haven’t lost any races and crowds have been very good, we’re running at about four per cent up."

Friday's two Unibet-sponsored races are part of a card which attracted 173 entries, and Whitelock added: "We provide races people want to run in, but that is the most I can remember for one meeting here.

“I understand Hexham appeared on Channel 4 many years ago, but since we took the racecourse over in 2016 this is the first time we’ve appeared on terrestrial TV. This gives us an opportunity to showcase to the rest of the country just what we have at Hexham.

"We are what we are and we try to cater for everybody. All we want to do is be sure people come here and enjoy the day."

Four big names who raced at Hexham

Gay Spartan

The Dickinson stable's progressive chaser gained the first victory of his second season over fences when scoring at Hexham in 1977-78, and improved so much that little more than a year later he won the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

One Man

Another future King George winner who graced Hexham earlier in his career was this famous grey, who trailed in eighth on his hurdling debut there in 1992. He went on to take the King George twice for Gordon Richards and also landed the Champion Chase.

Red Marauder

His hurdling debut turned out much better than One Man’s as he got up close home in a juvenile event here in 1993, and he also scored first time out over fences at Hexham four years later. Three and a half years further on, he landed an infamous four-finisher Grand National under Richard Guest in bottomless ground at Aintree.

Red Marauder: Grand National hero was a winner at Hexham early in his career

Waiting Patiently

The future Ascot Chase winner finished second in a maiden hurdle on his debut in 2015. That contest , worth just over £3,000 to the winner, may have been the classiest race ever run here as winner Nuts Well took another 11 races, including the Old Roan Chase at Aintree, and third-placed Cloudy Dream was a seven-time winner who was placed in the Arkle and Ryanair Chase.

Reporting by David Carr

'George Bewley punches above his weight at Hexham'

Hexham is a haven for front-runners and that is something for punters to consider in the two ITV4 handicaps at the Northumberland track.

The profit on front-runners is particularly strong in the chases there. Since 2010, 162 of the 640 horses who led their fields over fences won when the market anticipated only 107 would for an actual/expected (A/E) return of 1.51. There has also been a small edge in backing prominent racers in Hexham chases (1.04 A/E).

One such pace angle to stand out in the 2m4f handicap chase (3.20) is Malaita for trainer Mel Rowley, who is 1-3 at the track for a £6 profit to level stakes.

Malaita is a dual winner over intermediate trips at Cheltenham and the stiff test which Hexham also provides should be ideal. This mare usually contests stronger races and even chased home Resplendent Grey and Hoe Joly Smoke at Uttoxeter around this time last year.

Malaita rallied to reclaim third after struggling with the sharpness of Market Rasen on her last run, her best effort in the past 12 months.

Henry Daly, who has saddled three winners and two thirds from five runners at Hexham, is responsible for an obvious danger in topweight Lounge Lizard.

Hexham’s front-running edge still exists over hurdles (1.13 A/E), although less so than in chases. With a considerable number of possible pace-setters in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (2.45) which also features on ITV4's offering, Mornington Beach may be capable of pouncing late.

George Bewley punches above his weight at Hexham with a 1.17 A/E and his past two runners won at odds of 33-1 and 14-1.

Mornington Beach had her second experience of this course when outrunning an 80-1 SP in a novice hurdle last month, emerging as a big threat to 1-4 favourite Spadestep, who is now rated 116 over fences.

Mornington Beach touched an in-running low of 2.88 before the winner’s superior engine kicked in, and she appeals off an opening mark of 97. As a 3m point-to-point winner, she should cope with this extra four furlongs.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

'It's a race we target every year' - West Country figures on why the Haldon Gold Cup means so much