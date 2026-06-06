'He's too big a price' - Pricewise tipster Tom Segal fancies an outsider to upset the big two in the Coronation Cup

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Pricewise tipster Tom Segal believes the value in the Coolmore Coronation Cup on Derby day at Epsom lies away from the big two, Calandagan and Jan Brueghel, with an outsider that is "too big a price".

Speaking on the Racing Post's preview show In The Know , Segal was happy to take a chance in the £1 million Group 1 contest (2.40) on Bay City Roller , who has shortened up in the betting to a general 12-1 (from 20).

"He's run once in a Group 1 over a mile and a half on soft ground and won by seven lengths and he's too big a price," Segal said.

"He'll love the ground and is coming here on the back of a career-best effort on ground that was way too quick for him and he travelled like he's just improved.

"He's got more than a whiff of Isle Of Jura about him. George Scott went to the Hardwicke a few years ago and bashed up Ballydoyle and Francis Graffard when Isle Of Jura won."

In the Betfred Derby (4.00) , Segal was not particularly drawn to any of those at bigger prices in the belief that favourite Benvenuto Cellini has "a massive chance".

"He's going to stay really well and I'm not so worried about the ground for him. He's clearly the one to beat," he added.

"Of the others, I think James J Braddock is going to run really well and he could be the one that might give Benvenuto Cellini most to do."

Epsom Derby Preview | Epsom Downs Tips from Paul Kealy & Tom Segal | In The Know

Paul Kealy was in agreement, saying that Benvenuto Cellini and Item were the standouts in the Classic field.

"If you forced me to choose between the two, I'd probably just prefer Item at the odds," he said.

Kealy's best bet on the card comes in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2.05) , with Sparks Fly fancied to go two places better in the race than last year.

"She loves soft ground and a left-handed track," he said. "The ground is going to be softer than it was in the race last year and she's drawn in stall two this time, so she's got a massive chance."

Read these next:

Tom Segal tipped the Oaks winner at 25-1 ante-post - these are his fancies for Derby day at Epsom on Saturday

'He looks a rapidly improving sprinter' - Paul Kealy was on the scoresheet at Epsom on Friday and has seven tips for Derby day

'I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of him' - Harry Wilson had two winners on Friday and returns with his Derby day tips

Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year.

Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.