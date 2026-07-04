'He’s told me he’s ready' - Francis Graffard hopeful Calandagan can put Epsom blip behind him in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

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Both his connections and his legion of fans will be hoping that Calandagan can put behind him the disappointment of a complete no-show in the Coronation Cup, as he bids to become the first back-to-back winner of the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud since Ange Gabriel in 2003.

Trainer Francis Graffard blamed himself for not scratching Calandagan when the rain came at Epsom, as the 2025 Longines World's Best Racehorse was eased a full two furlongs from home, trailing in 42 lengths adrift of Bay City Roller.

For a horse coming off the back of five consecutive Group 1 and Grade 1 victories – stretching back to this race 12 months ago – it was a shocking sight, but in the last couple of weeks Graffard has seen every indication that Calandagan is back to something approaching his best.

"Calandagan was a little bit flat after Epsom so I had to give him time but he’s really picked up well during his preparation and I think he’s back to his best," said Graffard. "He’s told me he’s ready to go back to the races."

Francis Graffard: will look to defend the King George at Ascot if all goes well at Saint-Cloud Credit: Edward Whitaker

Calandagan is drawn widest of all in stall eight, and Mickael Barzalona will be hoping that the pace is an honest one, allowing him not to get trapped too wide going into the first turn.

Graffard said: "The draw is not ideal and I would have preferred something better. But Mickael knows the horse and Calandagan knows his job. As long as he runs on really nicely in the straight it will be fine, and he will come on for it."

Graffard also saddles Juddmonte's lightly raced daughter of Night Of Thunder, Sunly , who has won four of her six starts and will be racing against colts and geldings for the first time under Colin Keane.

"Sunly is in very good shape and she has run very nicely twice this year, while she likes Saint-Cloud," said Graffard. "She is running more for a place but she’s a nice filly."

Analysis: every reason to expect the real Calandagan to show up

Calandagan ran to a Racing Post Rating of 125 in handing Aventure a three-and-a-half length defeat in this race 12 months ago and it doesn't take a wild leap of faith to imagine a similar scenario unfolding in the 2026 version.

Calandagan returns after winning the 2025 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Most observers will be prepared to forgive the son of Gleneagles one blip on ground and a course he clearly resented and, for all Graffard's worry on Coronation Cup day that Calandagan would need to "forgive" him for running in those conditions, there seems nothing in the five-year-old's back story which suggests anything other than the most genuine temperament.

Before that his snug defeat of West Wind Blows in March's Dubai Sheema Classic was rated 123 on RPR, a low mark by Calandagan's lofty standards but in no way a sign of imminent decline given a muddling race in what was his first start back after the heroics of winning the Japan Cup in Tokyo the previous November.

Mickael Barzalona knows his partner inside out and will hope to be able to dose Calandagan's effort with a view to the King George, which this year is 20 days after the Grand Prix compared to last season's 27.

Everything else is in the reigning world champion's favour and it seems unlikely that Ryan Moore will be attempting to set anything other than a sound tempo on last year's all-the-way Derby winner Lambourn , which will be music to Barzalona's ears.

After defeating future Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller at Chester, Lambourn acted as a deluxe pacemaker in both the Coronation and the Hardwicke, but now returns to the role of leading man. Aidan O'Brien said: "We're very happy with him. We're going back a little bit early - we think a left-handed track will suit him. He's in good form and he's a good, hardy, genuine horse."

Pride Of Arras has shown by far his best form in Group 2 company at York, which suggests that he might be able to at least figure in the placings here, while Eydon ran his second-best RPR when finishing fourth to an on-song Goliath in the Grand Prix de Chantilly.

Lambourn beating Bay City Roller in the Huxley Stakes at Chester Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It is hard to envisage any of these beating a fully effective Calandagan but Leffard and Cualificar both boast a level of form which gives them claims for filling out the forecast, though they will first have to get past two closely matched females.

Sunly has achieved the least among the four home challengers to Calandagan but after only six starts she may be the one who is still improving, and should she find the three-quarters of a length she needs to overhaul AventureAventure from their meeting in the Prix Corrida, that might be enough to finish 'best of the rest'.

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Pride Of Arras

He's suited by a flat, left-handed track, which is why he's there. It'll be tough but he's in good shape and runs well fresh.

Pride Of Arras boasts a pair of Group 2 wins at York and should be suited by Saint-Cloud Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ted Voute, racing manager to Prince Faisal, owner of Eydon

We've always had a dream of winning a Group 1 with him and we've landed in a particularly tough one here. There are a couple of German Group 1s we might look at later in the season but he's fit and well, and Andrew Balding wants to keep him going because he's a big horse. On ratings we finish second-last and I hope we can beat that, which would be a bonus.

Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer of Leffard

He's produced two good performances over shorter trips this spring, running second in the Prix d'Harcourt and the Prix d'Ispahan. The step back up to 2,400 metres [a mile and a half] is a real plus for him, he'll like the ground and I think he has a good chance.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Lambourn

We're very happy with him. We're going back a little bit early. We think a left-handed track will suit him and we think this track will suit him. he's in good form and he's a good, hardy, genuine horse.

Andre Fabre, joint-trainer of Cualificar

He's in good shape and I think he'll show an improved performance from his first two starts because hopefully there will be pace in the race. He's obviously up against good horses but he'll run well.

Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager to Wertheimer & Frere, owners of Aventure

We missed the trip to Ireland with her because of the extreme temperatures, preferring to stay in France during the heatwave. She won well in the Corrida and it wasn't a bad performance in the Ganay, when she was a little unlucky at the finish. Good ground won't bother her and she shouldn't be pigeonholed as needing cut underfoot.

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