'He's still very well handicapped'- red-hot trainer with five winners from last six runners targets Imperial Cup

No trainer is in hotter form than Neil King , who has won with five of his last six runners, including Lookaway in the valuable Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton a fortnight ago.

His sole loser during this spell was sent off at 50-1, and King believes Rubber Ball is in peak condition to follow up last weekend’s fluent success at Newbury in the £100,000 Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

“Rubber Ball didn’t have a hard race the other day and seems to have bounced out of Newbury,” said King. “I hope it doesn’t come too soon, but with a race worth as much money as this, you’ve got to take the gamble.

“Conditions at Sandown look in his favour, and he’s street-wise enough for a race like this. I also still believe he’s very well handicapped.”

Rubber Ball has gone up 8lb for Newbury to an official mark of 128, but he was competing off similar ratings at the start of the season when, in common with many of his stablemates, he was not firing on all cylinders.

“He’s a phenomenal work-horse at home, so I’d like to think there’s a bit more to come,” said King. “He was out of sorts earlier in the season. We were trying different trips and probably getting that side of things wrong.

“We brought him back to basics, he won and it’s worked for him. Don’t forget, he won a nice novice hurdle at Newbury a year ago from Tutti Quanti, who runs in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday. That form has worked out rather well.”

Rubber Ball is in the William Hill County Hurdle at Cheltenham next Friday and would be eligible for a £100,000 bonus if he landed the Imperial Cup.

What they say

Ben Jones, rider of Ooh Betty

She won a mares’ Grade 2 at Ascot last time. She’s a brilliant little mare, and has always been competitive; she always runs her heart out. It’s a big field and a big race. She’ll need a few things to go her way, but if she turns up with that Ascot form, hopefully she’ll be bang there.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Nardaran and Afadil

Nardaran ran nicely in the Constitution Hill race at Southwell. It will have sharpened him up. Afadil finished third last year and is a bit lower in the weights this time. We’ve had this in mind since his Musselburgh second at the end of January. We rode him from the front that day, but he’s more than likely to take a lead in a 22-runner field like this. He must have a chance.

Gary Moore, joint-trainer of Mondo Man

He’s in good order. The drying ground will help. His win at Plumpton has done him the world of good. My slight concern is that from the Pond fence onwards, the ground will be slow and more testing, and his jumping is going to be tested when the pace quickens too. His jumping didn’t look pretty at times at Plumpton. When he’s good at a hurdle he’s very good, but he’s not consistent. That might just let him down when it gets to the nitty gritty. In terms of ability, though, he’s definitely capable of winning a race like this off his mark. His Flat form is excellent.

Ewan Whillans, trainer of Star Of Guiting

He’s in good form. It’s a very competitive race, but I still think he’s well handicapped after his Musselburgh win. My concern is the ground; it might be a bit soft. The form of his Musselburgh win has been franked, with the third, Wise Eagle, finishing third in the Morebattle at Kelso last Saturday. I think Star Of Guiting will be better on a stiffer, more galloping track than Musselburgh. He did really well that day in what became a sprint from the back of the second-last. After that race, I felt there were three options for him – the Imperial Cup, the conditional jockeys’ race at Aintree, and the Swinton. Of the three, I think the Swinton would be ideal, but I expect him to be competitive at Sandown. If he’s in the first four, I’ll be delighted.

Chris Gordon, trainer of General Briar

He’s like a caged beast at home. We’ve had the Imperial Cup in mind for him ever since he made a winning handicap debut at Newbury in January. He’s progressed since that win, and I feel he has a good each-way chance. A stiff two miles will really suit him. It’s a very tough old handicap, but I’m sure there’s more to come from my horse off this mark.

