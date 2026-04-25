'He's quite the boss' - Arc winner Daryz is back, but will he be on his best behaviour for the Group 1 Prix Ganay?

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The return to action of the previous year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner is always a major event and, with all due respect to Group 1 winners Aventure and Arrow Eagle, the appearance of Daryz is by some distance the headline act in the Prix Ganay.

With plenty of Arc winners retired in the wake of landing Europe's greatest middle-distance prize, it is also an event which does not come around as often as racing fans might like, and the decision by Aga Khan Studs to race on with Daryz at four is a shot in the arm for the sport.

Unraced at two, Daryz won five of his seven starts at three, culminating in a heart-stopping defeat of Minnie Hauk at Longchamp in October.

With Cualificar a non-runner, Daryz faces a select field of four rivals, and while trainer Francis Graffard has made no secret in nominating the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot as his key target for the first half of the season, he believes the son of Sea The Stars is in fine physical shape to kick off his campaign.

"His preparation through the winter has been very smooth," said Graffard. "We thought it a good idea to give him a racecourse gallop at Chantilly two weeks ago and that really brought him forward. He needed that piece of work to take the freshness out of him and then his final gallop on Tuesday was perfect.

"I think he's in very good shape and spirits ahead of his seasonal debut."

A tremendous model of a horse last year, Daryz always looked like he might improve with time and Graffard's team has focused on trying to channel his naturally dominant nature, even switching work riders in order to ensure he does not get too far above himself.

"He has put a lot of strength on, he's an impressive horse physically," said Graffard. "Mentally he started to become aggressive; Daryz is quite the boss.

"We'll see how he behaves at Longchamp because he can be quite difficult at the races. As it's his first run this year, he might be a little like that."

With a Group 1 penalty and the possibility of a long season making the idea of a prep race unappealing, Daryz will concede race-fitness to the likes of Bright Picture and First Look . However, the decision to come back to the extended mile and a quarter – with the option of dropping further in trip for the Prix Aga Khan IV (formerly the Prix d'Ispahan) – makes the Ganay the logical starting point for the year.

Francis Graffard and Mickael Barzalona after Daryz's Arc victory Credit: ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm really confident that the distance is not a problem at all, he has a lot of pace," said Graffard. "I think it's a great idea to start over ten furlongs and to stick with shorter distances for the first half of the year."

Aventure is another with little to prove at anything below Group 1 level and last season's Prix Vermeille winner is also likely to spend the first half of the season at the shorter end of her distance range.

She has shown she goes well fresh, and the question is whether she can be at her most effective on the likely quick ground.

Her owners, Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, are also represented by Bright Picture, who has arguably been in the form of his life with wins in the Prix Exbury and the Prix d'Harcourt.

While three places behind Bright Picture at the finish in the Harcourt, Wathnan's First Look only has three quarters of a length to find.

Arrow Eagle ran a huge race to be sixth in the Arc and then outclassed the best stayers in France when taking the 1m7½f Prix Royal-Oak. Despite guaranteed stamina for much further, Cristian Demuro is unlikely to be in a hurry early on aboard a horse who tends to warm to his task gradually.

What they say

Andre Fabre, trainer of First Look and Bright Picture

They both ran more or less how I expected in the Prix d'Harcourt. I was perhaps a little frustrated with First Look; I expected a bit more from him but Bright Picture was race-fit and that probably helped him beat Cualificar. They've both done all right since.

Christophe Ferland, trainer of Aventure

Everything has gone well with her and we've had a good preparation. I think she's in good form. We're going to try to focus on a mile and a quarter and put the accent on races reserved for fillies and mares. The Pretty Polly could be an interesting option for her.

Scott Burton's view on Daryz: 'His strength is matched only by the gleam in his coat'

The Racing Post's France correspondent has been to see Daryz in Chantilly this week and was impressed with what he saw

Mickael Barzalona and Daryz after winning the Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Daryz has always been a serious horse in the mornings and reports that a racecourse gallop and his final turf breeze have put a spring in the step of Graffard and Mickael Barzalona certainly aid confidence.

The day that his trainer or jockey revert to the standard line about their horse being “undemonstrative” or “nor showing a lot”, we should all begin to worry about their Arc winner.

Certainly watching him go through his two interval canters on the all-weather this week, the son of Sea The Stars looks more and more the part as natural heir to his sire, his strength matched only by the gleam in his coat.

What the Aga Khan Studs team will be hoping is that Daryz remembers the good manners he gradually learned ahead of racing as he progressed through last season, and doesn’t revert to getting himself wound up during the preliminaries.

He was never among the worst offenders as a three-year-old but with his time off the track since the Arc stretching to 203 days, if there is to be a glint of mischief in his eye, first time out might be the time it is most likely to reveal itself.

But the potential upside of a swift return to the form which swept him past Minnie Hauk is clear to see for his connections and the wider sport.

The last French-trained colt to win the Arc and stay in training was 2005 hero Hurricane Run, and he went on to win one of the deepest King Georges of the decade the following July.

If Daryz can add to his Group 1 laurels during the course of 2026, the racing will be richer, while Graffard and his owners will also be in position to divide and conquer Europe’s best middle distance prizes in tandem with his stablemate Calandagan.

The world’s best racehorse ended 2025 with just 3lb in hand over Daryz, and if the Arc winner can continue to improve, who is to say which will end 2026 on top.

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