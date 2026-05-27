'He's one of the best horses in the world' - can anyone upset Ombudsman in a fascinating Brigadier Gerard Stakes?

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There is always a touch of class about the Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes, and this year's running is no different with a certified headliner in triple Group 1 winner Ombudsman .

The Godolphin-owned five-year-old was still climbing the ranks when he showed up in this Group 3 contest last year, but his potential was evident and he was sent off favourite before being denied by recent Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam.

Ombudsman's credentials are now firmly established and he sets the standard off an official rating of 128 against five rivals, having triumphed in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the Juddmonte International and the Dubai Turf since his defeat 12 months ago, although he does have a 7lb penalty to carry.

"He's had a bit of a break since he came back from the Dubai Turf and has been doing well," said joint-trainer Thady Gosden. "It's difficult training them through the winter months as well as travelling abroad, but he's had a freshen-up since and is in good order.

"After Sandown we'll be looking to the Prince of Wales's Stakes again, which looks fantastic. It could be the race of the meeting."

Ombudsman may no longer be an up-and-comer, but there is another fresh face willing to take him on in Gethin , who was recently purchased by Wathnan Racing.

He makes his first foray into Group company after a stop-start season for Owen Burrows last year, but the four-year-old looked ready to step up in class when winning the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton with ease last month.

Gethin: will now run in the colours of Wathnan Racing Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's one we had our eye on for a long time," said Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown. "I first spoke to Owen last year after he won at Newbury in April, and we were very taken with the way he won the Magnolia, so we're really looking forward to seeing him run, particularly because we've been following him for so long.

"It's a massive ask taking on Ombudsman, but we're hoping he'll keep improving. He's unexposed and Owen's been very patient with him. We're feeling our way a little bit with him, and we'll know more after this."

Going latest

Conditions were good, good to firm in places at Sandown after another hot day on Wednesday, but there was a glimmer of hope that the worst of the heatwave may soon be over with a possible shower forecast at the track overnight.

"Nothing suggests the shower will be of any magnitude," said clerk Andrew Cooper. "It's been a relentlessly dry two months and we haven't had rain since May 19. We've watered every day this week and on Wednesday morning we put five millimetres on everywhere after walking the track.

"Since it's an evening meeting, we can water in the morning if we need to, but we'll see how things develop. I think conditions on Thursday morning will be close to the good, quicker in places, territory."

What they say

Oisin Murphy, rider of Almeric

He's a lovely horse and a dual Listed winner last year when winning the Feilden and the Doonside Cup at Ayr. He was a little bit babyish when stepping up in class in the Champion Stakes, but I thought he'd improve plenty from his run at Sandown last time. It looks a very competitive race as Ombudsman is one of the best horses in the world, but hopefully he can run a nice race and we can look forward to later in the year.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Arabian Light and Bedouin Prince

Arabian Light and Bedouin Prince are prepping for Royal Ascot, and it's obviously a tall order taking on Ombudsman. Both are coming back from a break and there will be improvement to come as we are building towards races like the Wolferton Stakes and Duke of Edinburgh Handicap.

James Owen, trainer of Wimbledon Hawkeye

He did very well in a busy campaign last year, particularly when winning in America, so we were keen to give him a nice break. He's trained really well and looks to have strengthened up and grown a little bit. It's always been the plan to start here en route to the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot. It's a very tough race, but it's a nice starting point.

Read more ahead of a cracking night of midweek action at Sandown:

Best night of the year? Ombudsman to be the star turn at Sandown's cracking Brigadier Gerard card on Thursday

Free horse racing tips for Thursday, May 28 at Ripon, Sandown and Yarmouth

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

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