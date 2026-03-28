'He’s one I wouldn’t put anyone off' - can Willie Mullins end his 17-year wait for another Ulster National win?

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Every crumb counts in the Irish trainers' title race and the €50,000 up for grabs in the Randox Ulster National on Downpatrick's biggest day of the year could mean a lot come May 2 when the championship ends.

So it's no surprise to see Willie Mullins double-handed in his attempt to end a 17-year drought in the race.

Gordon Elliott still leads Mullins by more than €350,000 in his quest for a first title as we enter the closing stages of a race that looks set to go right down to the wire at the Punchestown festival.

Not since Ballytrim back in 2009 has Mullins managed to scoop Downpatrick's most lucrative pot. A fresh-faced teenager called Paul Townend was in the saddle that day and he will be on board Uncle Pat for his boss this time, too.

Despite being a seven-race maiden over fences, bookmakers have installed Uncle Pat as favourite for the 3m4½f contest on the back of a fine second to My Immortal in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last month.

Mullins said of Uncle Pat: "Paul has elected to ride him, and he’ll go on that nice ground and will love the trip. We know he handles the track having won a bumper there. He has a lot of things going for him and the fact Paul has picked him is another plus. He’s one I wouldn’t put anyone off."

Fishery Lane (orange): seeking a first win over fences Credit: Patrick McCann

The other Closutton representative is Fishery Lane , who runs in the familiar Final Demand colours of Bryan Drew. He, too, is winless over fences but Mullins is convinced we haven't seen the best of him yet.

The trainer said: "Fishery Lane is a horse that I don’t think has shown his best yet and one of these big handicaps will fall his way one day. He’s one to keep an eye on and has his each-way chance. Brian Hayes gets on well with him and rode him at Leopardstown last time."

Gordon Elliott has been more successful than his old foe in the Ulster National in recent years, having sent out Jumping Jet to land the spoils in 2024 and Poormans Hill in 2018.

This time he relies upon Slanagaibhgoleir , who was collared late over a much shorter trip at Down Royal on St Patrick's Day.

Elliott said of the JP McManus-owned gelding: "He's been in good form of late and I hope this trip will be more to his liking. It's a big step up in distance but he has some decent form over three miles over hurdles and Josh Williamson taking 5lb off his back will be a help."

Gavin Cromwell has won the Ulster National twice in the last four years with Spades Are Trumps (2022) and Malina Girl (2023) and he bids to add to that impressive recent record with Born Braver this year.

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