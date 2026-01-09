'He's my best chance of the day' - Dan Skelton has sights set on a Lanzarote Hurdle hat-trick with A Pai De Nom

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A bullish Dan Skelton has insisted A Pai De Nom is his best chance of a winner on another big Saturday for his yard as he bids to complete a hat-trick in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (3.17 ).

Skelton struck with West Balboa in 2023 and Jay Jay Reilly a year later, with both scoring at double-figure odds, before the race was frozen off 12 months ago.

A Pai De Nom has been beaten just once over hurdles and also bids to complete his own hat-trick, having scored at Cheltenham's November meeting before following up at Leicester.

Skelton is out to plunder another major prize in his quest to be Britain's champion jumps trainer and said: "I've had this race in mind for him for a good while now. He won at Cheltenham in a conditional jockeys’ race in November and then he went to Leicester and won a novice hurdle.

"This race has been the plan and there are no negatives going into it. We've been happy with his training and he'll run well. It's very competitive, but he's my best chance of the day."

Ben Pauling: runs leading candidate Lanesborough Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A Pai De Nom's main rival looks likely to be Lanesborough , who will bid to back up his impressive win at Doncaster last month and provide Ben Pauling with another memorable day at Kempton, just over two weeks on from The Jukebox Man's King George VI Chase triumph.

Pauling said: "It was a very good win on his comeback, and the form has been franked with the runner-up winning since. He's in very good form and we're hoping he'll have a good crack at it. It's fiercely competitive and one of the toughest and best Lanzarotes I've seen for a while, but we think he's in great order."

What they say

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of French Ship

He won very well at Newbury last time and he's gone up a fair bit in the handicap for that. It'll take a very good performance off top weight, but it seems realistic to have a crack. He's probably not high enough in the ratings to go into Graded company yet.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Fasol and Just A Rose

Fasol won at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day. The ground should be perfect for him and he seems to be improving. Just A Rose ran okay last time at Taunton. She needed that outing, and I could see her running nicely.

Challow Hurdle winner Captain Teague returns after a year off Credit: Mark Cranham

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Double Powerful and Ike Sport

They've both got a bit of form around the track, which should suit their chances, and they're both fresh and well. Double Powerful has been a bit unfortunate and was badly hampered last time. Ike Sport ran a great race at Wincanton on Boxing Day.

Harry Fry, trainer of Beat The Bat

He was set to run in this last year. He ran very well in handicap hurdles in the spring, most notably in the Coral Cup. The plan had been to stay over fences with him, but the weather has meant we've struggled to find the opportunities.

Willy Twiston-Davies, joint-trainer of Krak

He’s been a bit disappointing over fences, but has dropped a few pounds to a fair mark. I think he’s got an each-way chance in a very competitive race.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Goodwin

He's been very consistent this year and won some nice races and prize-money. His last effort at Ascot was really solid, as they went a very good gallop and he just got collared at the end. We got put up a couple of pounds for it, but he's got a useful claimer in Rian Corcoran taking 7lb off. We're hopeful, rather than confident, but he shouldn't be too far away.

Harry Derham, trainer of Just Ennemi

His bloods were all wrong when he came back from Haydock, so we had to get them right and they're perfect now. He's in very good shape and he has a point to prove after that last run. I'm looking forward to running him and I think he's a good horse. Last time was particularly disappointing, but we've found out why. It's quite a competitive race and I think he can run well.

