'He's in tremendous form, I mean tip-top order' - which trainer is bursting with confidence ahead of the big handicap at Fairyhouse?

The 1-2-3 from last year are back for more and they are all trained by the same man.

Gavin Cromwell gobbled up almost every cent of the prize-money in 2025 when The King Of Prs led home Path D'Oroux and Midnight It Is and all three return with the trainer of the opinion that last year's winner remains his best chance with Eoin Staples on board, taking off 5lb.

The King Of Prs was successful off 130 last year when another 5lb claimer, Conor Stone-Walsh, was in the saddle and he is only 4lb higher 12 months on. Form figures of B59 this season might not be inspiring, but there is a feeling this has been the plan for some time.

The Gordon Elliott stable remains in red-hot form and Touch Me Not looks the number one from the Cullentra camp which is seeking a fourth win since 2017. The Grade 1 runner-up was second to Drumgill over course and distance in November and is 8lb better off with that rival now for a two-and-a-half-length beating.

There are quite a few classy operators in the line-up, too. Inthepocket was a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler who has appeared only five times over fences since beating Strong Leader in that Top Novices' Hurdle in the spring of 2023. On his day, he's a danger to everything and this trip will suit.

Blood Destiny: the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Paul Townend has opted for Blood Destiny over the weak-finishing Tullyhill . He has top weight with a mark of 152 but ran to an RPR of 160 at Killarney in May and to 154 when third to Western Fold in a Grade 2 at Gowran last time. Willie Mullins won this with Uncle Phil in 2024, but the worry is that no winner has carried more than 11st 3lb in the last decade.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Touch Me Not and St Faz

Touch Me Not ran a big race here in November and I was keen to come back for this. James [Smith] got on well with him that day and takes off a valuable 5lb so you'd be hoping for another big run from him. St Faz had a nice low weight right down the bottom and is capable of running well. We have cheekpieces on and I wouldn't rule him out entirely.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Inthepocket

He seems to be in great form. I think dropping back down in trip will suit him.

John Ryan, trainer of Drumgill

He's in tremendous form, I mean tip-top order. He couldn't be any better. We skipped Christmas with him for this and the ground will suit. It's competitive but I definitely wouldn't swap him for anything else in it.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Path D'Oroux , The Other Mozzie , Midnight It Is and The King Of Prs

The King Of Prs won this last year and might be the best chance of our four again. He’s only a couple of pounds higher than he was last season and he’s working well at home. Last year’s runner-up Path D’Oroux comes here off the same mark. He didn’t quite perform as we’d hoped on his couple of runs over hurdles this season, but he’s back over fences here. Midnight It Is was third last year and he’s working okay at home. He’s one of those horses where you’re never too sure what to expect and he can pop up when you’re not really expecting it. I was very disappointed with The Other Mozzie at Kelso and I couldn’t really find any reason for his poor showing. He’s off quite a high mark and when you get up to this level things don’t get any easier. I’m very happy with him at home though and the distance and track should really suit.

