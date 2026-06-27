'He's in ripping form' - all the key angles for a fantastic supporting card on Irish Derby day

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Race in focus: GAIN Equine Nutrition Irish EBF Fillies Maiden

Irish Derby day kicks off with a fillies’ maiden that habitually functions as a launchpad for future Group 1 performers.

Fillies such as Discoveries (2021) and Ylang Ylang (2023) used it to propel themselves to top-tier glory later the same season. But the poster girl for the race is undoubtedly Lake Victoria. She began an unbeaten juvenile campaign here before returning the following spring to claim the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Lake Victoria won the race on her debut in 2024 before going unbeaten during her juvenile season Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

If you’re looking to find this year's winner, history says to stick with Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore. Blindly backing their partnership would have given you victory in three of the last four years. The exception came last season, when Wayne Lordan was the lucky beneficiary of Moore’s decision not to ride Composing.

This year, Moore partners Alpha , and it’s easy to see why. Regally bred by Sea The Stars out of four-time Group 1 winner Alpha Centauri, she posted a nice performance on her debut when running on late to take second at Leopardstown.

Lordan was aboard that day, while the stable jockey rode Ibelieveicanfly (finished fourth). Moore's decision to switch looks significant, especially as he has also passed up the option of riding City Of Troy’s half-sister, Exceptionally .

“Alpha finished off her race really nicely at Leopardstown,” Moore said. “Hopefully, she’ll have come forward from that run and be tough to beat, but Aidan also runs two other exceptionally well-bred fillies.

“It wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if either Exceptionally or Ibelieveicanfly won.”

While O’Brien has established an iron grip on the race, other yards have used it to unveil some of their finest talent, too.

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane last captured the contest in 2019, but they hold a major chance to do so again with Livenka .

The Juddmonte-owned filly was well-supported for her debut run at Naas but she missed the break before finishing strongly behind subsequent Queen Mary winner Victorious. Stepping up to seven furlongs, Livenka poses a big threat to the Ballydoyle contingent.

Horse in focus: Purview (3.20)

Purview slammed his rivals on his seasonal return in the Orby Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

There was an undeniable wow factor to Purview’s seasonal return at the Curragh, where he landed the Listed Orby Stakes by an eased-down six lengths. The Juddmonte-owned four-year-old appears to have come on hugely over the winter, looking every inch the horse ready to fulfil the promise he showed as a three-year-old.

He takes the next logical step up the ladder on Sunday in the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free International Stakes . This is two furlongs fewer than the Orby Stakes, but the ferociously strong impression he left that day suggests the sharper trip shouldn't inconvenience him against this opposition.

Dermot Weld has never hidden his high regard for the Kingman colt, nor did my colleague David Jennings when selecting him as number seven on his top 25 most exciting horses for the Flat season, even giving him a sneaky mention as an Arc wildcard.

When Purview signed off last season with a Listed win at Cork, jockey Colin Keane suggested that ground with ease in it suited Purview best. So supporters of the potential-packed four-year-old will not be disappointed by the rain forecast prior to Sunday’s race.

“He’s progressive and he’s in good order at home,” Weld said. “He was impressive when winning on his seasonal return and I would hope the drop back in trip will be fine. I think he has strengthened and developed a lot compared to last year. It remains to be seen if the ground will be okay for him, though.”

Best of the quotes

Michael O’Callaghan, trainer of Red Evolution

It’s his first turf run of the year and he showed himself to be a progressive sprint handicapper last season as a three-year-old. He’s bigger and stronger this year so we hope he can continue where he left off. Put a line through his Dundalk run last time.

Michael Byrne, trainer of Likedbymike

She has to be thereabouts on form. She’s giving away a good bit of weight but we’re hopeful she can be in the mix again. She seems to have improved a lot this year. She’s got bigger and stronger. If she keeps improving, you wouldn’t know where she could end up.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Bodhi Bear

He’s back up in grade now but he's having a good season so far. We’re hopeful he can keep improving. He has his chance and hopefully he can get a cheque.

Paul Flynn, trainer of The Little Queenie

I think she’ll outrun her odds.

Stephen Thorne, trainer of Far From Dandy

He’s in ripping form. He’s been freshened up since his run at Naas. He ran a cracker at the course in the Irish Lincoln and the ground should be no issue for him either because he’s won on the all-weather twice over the winter. He’s gone up a couple of pounds for his last two runs but I still think he’s on a very winnable rating.

Andy Oliver, trainer of Pretty Omagh Girl

She had a nice run at the Curragh last time, obviously. She’s up 10lb for her win, but she doesn’t need to win by five lengths. If she won by a head, I’d still be happy enough. We’re looking forward to a good performance.

Tokenomics (right) in action at Dundalk Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

David Marnane, trainer of Tokenomics

We’re delighted with him at home. He’s a wonderful horse that is improving all the time. So long as the ground is not stingingly good, it will be perfect for him.

Noel Meade, trainer of Bobby McGee

He’s in terrific nick. I decided to keep him at home for this rather than go to Ascot. I wouldn’t mind a few showers of rain for him. He’s up a furlong as well. We think he gets it, but we don’t really know until we try.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Punica Granatum

She was a bit unlucky the last day when she just got beaten, and the form looks solid [winner won Sandringham next time]. She’s been in good form since that day and we’re hopeful of a big run.

Paul Flynn, trainer of The Real Screamer

The form of his win worked out well. This is obviously another step up in grade and the question is whether the handicapper has caught up with him. But he did win well the last day. The race has cut up as well, which is ideal for us because we won’t be hitting too much traffic.

Andy Oliver, trainer of Railwayview Lady

She had a nice run over shorter at the course last time when she was doing her best work at the finish. She’s a very good-looking, good-moving mare. It’s the Curragh, it’s Derby weekend, so it’s very competitive racing. But the best you can do is turn your horses out in the best shape and in the right races, and I think we’ve done that.

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