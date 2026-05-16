'He's in great form and just needs a change in luck' - trainer insight and horses to note for Hamilton's Sunday Series card on ITV

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The Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap (5.15 ) has a ferociously competitive look to it and the early market seemed to agree with some bookmakers settling on Jordan Electrics as the 13-2 favourite in the opening show on Saturday.

Jim Goldie has already left the first two meetings of the Sky Bet Sunday Series with doubles and it is therefore little surprise his ten-year-old was at the head of the betting for the 5f handicap. He is dropping back two furlongs in trip after highly respectable efforts in better company over seven furlongs on his last two starts.

He is winless since August 2024 but the drop in trip might not be a negative as that last success came over this course and distance, while nine of his 16 victories have come at Hamilton.

There are four in opposition who won last time out in Station X , Vince L'Amour , Little Mi Mi and Woohoo , while Reigning Profit , Alpha Magic and Manila Scouse have winning form over the course.

What they say

Sean Quinn, joint-trainer of Master Of My Fate

He's in good form and he’s had a good season already. We’re hopeful of a decent run in what looks quite a trappy race. He was beaten only a length and a half last time in a race in which the form looks okay and he ran well enough.

Bryan Smart, trainer of Station X

I’m happy with Station X. He’d like to get a drop of rain, which would help him a bit more, but he's in great form with himself.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Vince L’Amour and Manila Scouse

They are both in good form and wouldn’t mind a bit of rain. The handicapper seems to like Vince L’Amour because he’s put him up 6lb for his win last time.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Reigning Profit

Reigning Profit is in good form and just needs a change in luck. He’s a course and distance winner and he won’t mind what the weather does. It’s a competitive race but he’s capable off this mark.

Reporting by Matt Butler and Oli Barnard

Key horses for punters

Charlie Johnston and Connor Beasley have a 20 per cent strike-rate when teaming up in recent seasons and a £1 bet on their representatives would have yielded an £18.68 profit.

Beasley partnered Ghaiyya on her reappearance at Doncaster last month and she was mightily impressive on her first run for six months. She breezed into contention and just went further and further clear to win by three and a half lengths, recording her highest Racing Post Rating.

Ghaiyya has gone up only 5lb for that success, which looks potentially lenient, but the bigger test for her might be the step up in grade. She beat only one home in two runs in Class 3 company last season and needs to show that she has made the improvement that is required.

She did look like a better filly at Doncaster, though, and there is every reason to think that she can improve for that return. She might offer some value against the long travellers from Newmarket, Valiancy and Ride The Thunder, and the Irish-trained runner Putapoundinthejar.

Course form can often be key at Hamilton and Rock Opera was successful over 5f at the track four years ago. He also finished fourth of 14 in a 6f handicap at the venue last year off 9lb higher.

Rock Opera is evidently well handicapped and he gave notice that he is on his way back to form when third at Thirsk two weeks ago. He was under pressure early that day, but made relentless headway over the final couple of furlongs and that despite being carried to his left.

He was nearly the meat in a four-horse sandwich, but his momentum got him into the clear and he ran the final furlong nearly a length quicker than the winner Emperor Caradoc. That effort is all the better when considering the race was run in a quick time for the Class 4 grade.

This is definitely a stronger contest and Rock Opera does need to shake off a losing run that spans nearly two years, but regular partner Ethan Tindall takes over in the saddle from Warren Fentiman, who rode last time, and the six-year-old looks to be peaking for this event.

Graeme Rodway

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