'I wouldn't put anybody off having a fiver each-way on him' - analysis and key quotes for the Amateur National

Derek O'Connor would have been a man in demand ahead of this year's Amateur National, given he has won it three times since 2016, so it is interesting to see him teaming up with Showurappreciation for Jonathan Sweeney.

The eight-year-old caught the eye in his first handicap at Navan last month when staying on into third, despite making a mistake at the third-last, and a mark of 116 gives him a squeak.

He is open to plenty of improvement on what will be on his fourth start over fences and the ninth outing of his career.

Pat Fahy has booked champion amateur Patrick Mullins for Prince Palace and he would have major claims in first-time blinkers if back to the sort of form which saw him finish ninth in the Troytown Chase at Navan two starts ago. His latest effort back at that venue was poor, though.

The one who could have most up his sleeve is Gringo D'Aubrelle. He's up to a mark of 131 over hurdles after his relentless galloping display in the mud at Navan last month, so a chase mark of 113 pokes your eye out.

He might have been unplaced in four starts over fences, but he's been in only one handicap and, with testing conditions ideal for him, he ought to take a bit of stopping under 7lb claimer Josh Halford.

The last two winners of this have been returned at 11-4. One of those was the Ted Walsh-trained Hardwired in 2024 and he's back to try to win it again off an 8lb higher mark.

What they say

Pat Fahy, trainer of Prince Palace

On his homework he's better than ever. He never travelled or jumped the last day and maybe the tacky ground was to blame. If he comes back to the form of his Troytown run, which has worked out very well, I think he'll be bang there.

Cian Collins, trainer of Solly Attwell

I think the trip will definitely suit him and he ran well for a long way at Newbury. That was a decent race, too. Rob James got on well with him the day he rode him at Cheltenham and I think he'll give him a nice spin here, too.

Martin Hassett, trainer of Soloman Lane

He's an old horse with a young heart and a young mind, a bit like myself! I think he's improved since he won the last day. He's fragile, but he's in great form and I wouldn't put anybody off having a fiver each-way on him.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Gringo D'Aubrelle

He won well in really testing conditions at Navan over hurdles and hopefully he will go well off a lower mark back over fences. If he gets into a nice jumping rhythm, he shouldn't be far away as the trip, track and ground should all suit him well.

