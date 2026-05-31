'He's had a good season so far' - Joseph O'Brien holds all the aces for Gowran's richest race

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Joseph O’Brien has an almighty stranglehold on Gowran’s biggest pot with the top four in the betting but Hardy Warrior is undoubtedly the standout from the trainer's runners.

The Pinatubo colt performed admirably in Group races last season, including when finishing a distant second behind Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini and a staying-on fourth in a Saint-Cloud Group 1.

He added to his maiden win when comfortably landing a three-runner Naas contest on his reappearance but he was a shade disappointing in a Longchamp Group 3 last time, when he failed to justify favouritism. That performance came on better ground, so those preparing to support the top-rated of the field will hope to see some rainfall.

Perisher has already negotiated Gowran successfully after landing his maiden there and he followed up with an easy Naas victory last time. He has plenty to find with his stablemate, but is improving all the time.

Summer Is Tomorrow had nice juvenile form and the comment from his trainer that he could be back to his best is encouraging after the Mohaather colt finished last of four runners on his seasonal return.

Outside the O'Brien-trained runners, Brownstown is an interesting contender from Gavin Cromwell. She was highly tried after winning her maiden on debut last term and posted some good performances at Group level. Her comeback was encouraging and she has a nice weight.

What they say

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of Hardy Warrior, Perisher, Summer Is Tomorrow, Satoyama and Flawless Fusion

Hardy Warrior has had a good season and any rain that falls would help his chances. Perisher won at the track and comes here in good form. Summer Is Tomorrow has been training well and we’re happy that he’s going to get back to his best. Satoyama goes at Listowel on Sunday. Flawless Fusion comes here with a light weight on her back. She needs to find a career-best effort but we’re hopeful she can run respectably.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Camino Vino and Brownstown

Conditions will suit Brownstown. Off her rating and a nice light weight she should be competitive. Camino Vino doesn’t have much experience but the trip won’t be an issue, and I expect her to run a nice race. Hopefully, she can pick up some prize-money.

Eddie Harty, joint-trainer of Killashee Warrior

She ran very nicely on her comeback at Leopardstown. I was slightly disappointed with her in the Athasi. I feel like a step up in trip will suit and this is the obvious next step. It’s a good race that fits nicely into the programme.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Cherry Hill Girl and Mo Mhuirin

Cherry Hill Girl will like a bit of ease in the ground but has plenty to do on ratings. Mo Mhuirin will go on any ground but probably would be better with a little ease. I think stepping up in trip will improve her and I would give her a chance.

By Chris Cook

Southbank was fancied at Bath recently for a race he won last year but got no luck in running, being squeezed out of the pack and meeting trouble when he tried to close late on. It seems the Chris Gordon-trained five-year-old is back on a winning mark when things fall right and that could be in a sprint handicap (2.42 ) at Lingfield, where he ran well in April. Rossa Ryan is an encouraging booking, taking his first ride for the yard.

Back from Chantilly, where he won on Constitution River in Sunday's French Derby, Ryan Moore has a single booked ride at Lingfield - currently the only ride for which he's booked before Oaks Day on Friday. He'll be donning the Victorious Forever colours aboard George Scott's promising juvenile Mrair in a 6f novice contest (3.52 ). The Mehmas colt was second on his debut at Newmarket a fortnight ago, beaten only by Godolphin's Al Hudaiba, the pair clear. Oisin Murphy, aboard that day, will be at Wolverhampton's evening fixture.

Harry Charlton's yard is in flying form, with five winners from ten runners in the past fortnight, including a 20-1 shot in a sprint handicap. The Beckhampton-based trainer runs two on Monday, starting with Bintabuha in a 1m2f contest at Newbury (5.10 ). The four-year-old filly was entitled to need the run when tiring at York in April, her first start since joining Charlton. She scored on her second outing last season and is only 1lb higher now. Charlton also sends Magical Merlin to Windsor for the evening fixture but the grey's losing streak is almost up to three years.

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